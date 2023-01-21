The University of Tennessee Extension—Cocke County is excited to announce the Multi-County Pasture and Weed Meeting. The course will cover common weeds and their control, using GPS technology in hayfields, soil fertility, and fertilize updates.

The meeting will be held at the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department at 11423 Newport Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743. The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m., and dinner will be provided courtesy of Smoky Mountain Farmer’s Cooperative and Greene Farmer’s Cooperative.

