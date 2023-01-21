The University of Tennessee Extension—Cocke County is excited to announce the Multi-County Pasture and Weed Meeting. The course will cover common weeds and their control, using GPS technology in hayfields, soil fertility, and fertilize updates.
The meeting will be held at the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department at 11423 Newport Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743. The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m., and dinner will be provided courtesy of Smoky Mountain Farmer’s Cooperative and Greene Farmer’s Cooperative.
The meeting is free to attend, but pre-registration is required for the meal count. Registration materials can be found online at https://cocke.tennessee.edu or be picked up at the Extension Office. Deadline for pre-registration is March 2.
This year we are excited to offer a first-time program in collaboration among Cocke County and Greene County to meet the needs of area producers in regards to pastures weeds, fertility, and more.
We are excited to have specialists from the University of Tennessee, sales representatives from GreenPoint Ag, and representatives from both Smoky Mountain Farmer’s Cooperative and Greene Farmer’s Cooperative as speakers for the evening. Each of our speakers have years of experience in their respective areas and brings a wealth of knowledge to our workshop.
We look forward to an exciting and educational workshop and hope that it benefits the citizens of Cocke County and the surrounding area. For more information about the Multi-County Pasture and Weed Meeting, contact Sarah Orr at sorr6@utk.edu or (423)-623-7531.
