Walters State Community College celebrated the graduation of Class 121 earlier this year. Thirty-nine new law enforcement offices are ready to serve.
Based at the college’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville, the academy is an intensive nine-week, 480-hour program. Upon completion, students are awarded the technical certificate in Basic Law Enforcement Officer Education. Once employed by a law enforcement agency, graduates are eligible to apply for certification by the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission as a certified peace officer in the state of Tennessee.
The program is part of the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy established at Walters State by the POST Commission. It also is part of the college’s Public Safety Center of Emphasis, a designation recognizing its outstanding record in career preparation.
Nine awards were presented to students for outstanding performance in key areas.
Receiving the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Award was Steve Hancock of Newport, graduate working for the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
Other local graduates include Miranda Williams of Cosby, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, and Katelynn Spann, of Newport, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
