Mountain View Baptist Church will hold a benefit for JR and Tammy Boling on Saturday, September 18 starting at 11 a.m.
The benefit will be held at the National Guard Armory in Newport.
There will be a lunch, cakewalk and auction. All proceeds from the event will go to support JR Bowling who recently suffered a heart attack and stroke.
Four different groups will perform throughout the afternoon. He’s Alive will perform starting at 12 p.m., and will be followed by Joey and Sherry Gibson at 1p.m., Tommy Cameron at 2 p.m. and Locus Ridge at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.