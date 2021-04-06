Lou Allene Bryant Grooms, age 77, of Newport, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie F. Stokely, grandparents, Charles Allen and Sue Addie Fine, brother, Ronnie Fine, sister-in-law, Gail Fine, son-in-law, David Poore, aunts, Betty J. McNabb, Sue Hayes, and Dean Foster, uncles Bill Fine, and Bob Fine.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Grooms, daughter, Tammy Poore, Medina TN, Theresa Jo Cody of Newport, son, Tyler Grooms of Newport, grandchildren, Ashley Cody of Newport, Erica Cody (Jake) of California, Meghan Poore and Mackenzie Poore of Medina, TN, Amelia Grooms Guiterrez, of South Carolina, great-grandchildren, Hayden Banks, Jacob Stephens, Cameron Stephens, Isabella Guiterrez, brother, Jerry Fine, special friends Bill Banks, and Greg Allen, also a host of other family and friends she loved dearly.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 in Union Cemetery, with Dr. Charlie Boggan officiating.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
