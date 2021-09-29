Most people dread the thought of having to face breast cancer once in their life. For Bridgeport’s Vickie Maner, she has had to face the battle twice in less than 10 years.
“I was diagnosed first in 2009 and again in 2017,” said Maner, who works for the Cocke County Board of Education. “The first case was found on Dec. 10, 2009 and was hormone receptive. They found the second case on Feb. 23 and it was triple negative.”
Maner said both were revealed through annual mammograms.
“They saves lives,” she said of mammograms. “My first case was caught early. It was in my right breast and I only had to do radiation. There was no chemotherapy. I had it done by Dr. (John) Anderson at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital. I went through 35 treatments and then they did a lumpectomy, where they remove the cancer and a safe margin around it.”
Maner said she had to wait five years after treatment of initial diagnosis to be declared cancer free.
As for side affects from her treatment, she developed neuropathy after the first battle and the medicines caused her some nausea.
For her second diagnosis in 2017, Maner said she had to go through eight rounds of chemotherapy, each round two weeks apart.
“I also had to take chemo pills, doing them 14 days on and then 10 to 14 days off,” she said. “After five rounds, I started having complications. I had scans in between treatments to make sure the cancer was shrinking. It was almost gone by the time I had surgery.”
Maner said she had a double mastectomy, with bone pain being the most difficult part of her treatments. She said she suffered some loss of appetite but found that corn and root beer floats from Long John Silvers were things that tasted good.
During her treatments, Maner said she was able to work some part-time. “I did better than they thought on being able to work,” she added. “I’m a tough old girl.”
After her surgery on Aug. 2 of 2017, Maner said she was able to return to work full-time about six weeks later.
While undergoing her battles, Maner said Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group was supportive of her.
“The Night of Pampering was wonderful,” she said. “I didn’t really want to go but Brenda Gilbert talked me into going. It is more therapeutic than you expect.”
As if the cancer had not been enough for Maner to deal with, she came down with COVID-19 this past January.
“My lungs were weak and I had a hard time breathing,” she said. “It was working in bronchial tubes. I thought I had bronchitis.”
Maner said she suffered some body aches and took about three weeks to recover. “I still have some shortness of breath,” she said.
Through it all, Maner said her survival “lets me know I have another purpose. It will be five years this coming February. I got a new grand baby on April 28 and that may be my purpose…I think that’s it.”
