Easy 3 Cheese Lasagna Rolls
Ingredients
12 lasagna noodles
15 oz Ricotta Cheese
1 cup Cottage Cheese
3/4 cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese divided
1 egg beaten
1 tsp oregano
1 tsp basil
1 tsp parsley
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
24 oz your choice of tomato sauce
Instructions
Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions
Combine ricotta, cottage cheese, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, egg, spices and salt and pepper in a bowl
Spoon 1/2 cup of the Bertolli® Tomato & Basil sauce in the bottom of a 9x13 pan
Lay out a lasagna noodle on a paper towel and put 2 tablespoons of the mixture on one end.
Roll up the lasagna noodle carefully and place in the 9x13 pan
Repeat this with all of the lasagna noodles
Top with the rest of the your choice of tomato sauce
Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup of mozzarella cheese on top
Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes, until cheese is melted
Easy Taco Soup
Ingredients
1½ pounds ground beef
½ onion, chopped
28 oz can diced tomatoes (undrained)
15 oz can corn (undrained)
8 oz can tomato sauce
1 can Kidney beans
1 can of Black beans
1 cup water
1 envelope taco season
salt/pepper
Instructions
Brown ground beef in a large skillet until crumbly.
Add chopped onion, sauté until softened.
In a large pot or crock pot add remaining ingredients.
Cook in pot until boiling. In a crockpot cook on high for 1 hour or on low for 4 hours.
Serve topped with tortilla chips and grated cheese -
*Our favorite chips to use are Fritos original Corn Chips
You may also like to top with avocado or sour cream.
Easy Shepherd's Pie With Ground Beef (Dinner for Two)
Ingredients
Potato Topping
1 large russet potato* chopped
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons (1oz) butter
1 tablespoon milk or cream
1 large egg yolk
Ground Beef Filling
1/2 pound ground beef
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/2 medium onion diced (about 1/2 cup)
1 medium carrot diced
1 garlic clove pressed or minced
1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon (8g) all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ketchup or tomato paste
3/4 cup chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup frozen peas
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 400°F and lightly grease a 7x5-inch baking dish. Set aside.
Start Your Potatoes
Place chopped potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold water. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring potatoes to a simmer and cook until fork-tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain, cover, and set aside.
Make the Filling
While your potatoes cook, in a medium skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef until well-browned, breaking up the meat as you go. Drain fat and transfer hamburger to a plate.
Return the pan to the stove and heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and carrot and cook until the onions begin to soften and turn translucent around the edges, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and thyme and cook for 30 seconds.
Stir in flour and ketchup/tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in the chicken broth and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in hamburger, peas, and salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the mixture into your prepared baking dish, smooth into an even layer, and set aside.
Finish Potatoes
Use a fork or potato masher to mash potatoes until smooth. Add butter and stir until butter is completely incorporated. Repeat with the milk/cream. Salt and pepper to taste. Finally, add the egg yolk and stir until well-combined. Spoon potatoes over your meat mixture and spread evenly over the top. If your dish is very full, place it on a baking sheet to catch any drips while it cooks.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the potatoes are lightly golden. Allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes before serving, and enjoy!
Bruschetta Chicken
Ingredients
4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon, divided
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp. Italian seasoning or dried oregano
4 boneless skinless
3 slicing tomatoes, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp. freshly chopped basil
4 slices mozzarella
Grated Parmesan, for serving
Directions
In a small bowl, combine oil, half the lemon juice, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and Italian seasoning (or oregano) and whisk to combine. Transfer to a large re-sealable bag along with chicken; seal and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat Oven 425
Bake Chicken for about 20 to 30 minutes time will vary with each oven.
Meanwhile, combine tomatoes, garlic, basil, and remaining lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper. While chicken is still on grill, top each breast with 1 slice mozzarella and cover until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Top chicken with tomato mixture.
Garnish with Parmesan and serve.
Chocolate Cherry Cookies
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter softened
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
2/3 cup cocoa
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoons cherry juice (from maraschino cherry jar)
30–36 jarred maraschino cherries
1/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk
1 tablespoon cherry juice (from maraschino cherry jar)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream butter and both sugars with mixer. Add eggs one at a time and mix in.
Combine flour, cocoa, salt, baking powder and baking soda in a medium bowl. Add 1/2 cup dry mixture to butter mixture at a time. Blending after each addition just until combined and scraping side of mixer bowl as needed. Add vanilla and 2 teaspoons cherry juice and mix just until combined. Remove bowl from mixer and refrigerate for 30 minutes
Butter hands and roll dough into 1 inch balls. Place on cookie sheet covered with parchment paper. Using thumb press small indentation in center of cookie and place maraschino cherry in hole.
Bake for 10 minutes.
Melt chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk on low. When melted add 1 tablespoon cherry juice. Drizzle over cooled cookies.
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies
Makes 50 to 55 cookies
Ingredients
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup lightly packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
1 cup chocolate chips
10 soft caramel candies, cut to the size of chocolate chips, store-bought or homemade, see our caramels recipe
1/2 cup sliced almonds
1 tablespoon coarse or flaky sea salt for cookie tops
Instructions
Heat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. In another large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla until creamy.
Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in the flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips, caramel pieces and nuts.
Drop by rounded tablespoon onto baking sheets then sprinkle each cookie with a pinch of the course sea salt. Bake until the edges are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.
Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes then carefully slide the entire sheet of cookies, still on parchment paper or baking mat, from the baking sheet and onto a wire rack to cool until the caramel firms up enough to move the cookies.
Lemon Crinkle Cookies
Makes about 45 Cookies
1 cup unsalted butter, softened (2 sticks)
1 3/4 cups granulated sugar
2 large eggs
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour (stir, spoon into cup, and level)
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2-5 drops yellow food coloring (optional)
1 cup powdered sugar
Instructions
Place the butter and granulated sugar in the bowl of an electric stand mixer. Turn on high to cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3-5 minutes. Scrape the bowl with a rubber spatula.
Turn the mixer on low and beat in the eggs, lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla. Scrape the bowl again. Then on low, mix in 1 cup of flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and food coloring. Once combined mix in the remaining 2 cups of flour, just until smooth. (Do not overmix the dough!)
Cover and chill the dough for at least 30 minutes. (The longer you chill the dough the better for puffy cookies.) Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line several baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
Once the dough has chilled, set out a small bowl of powdered sugar. Use a 1 tablespoon cookie scoop to portion the dough into balls. Roll each ball in powdered sugar, then set on the baking sheets, 2 inches apart. (Make sure the cookies have a generous coating of powdered sugar. Do not shake them off.)
Bake for 9-10 minutes, until the edges are just golden brown, and the center looks slightly underbaked. Cool on the baking sheets so the centers continue to bake as they cool.
Blueberry-Almond Muffins
Ingredients
7 ounces almond paste
6 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces
2 cups flour
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup milk
2 eggs
1 cup fresh blueberries
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375, Grate almond paste by hand place next six ingredients in bowl and mix. In separate bowl whisk egg and milk with vanilla yogurt. Combine this to dry. Fold in blueberries and spoon into muffin pan and bake.
Gumdrop Fudge Recipe
Ingredients
1-1/2 pounds white candy coating, coarsely chopped
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1/8 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups chopped gumdrops
Directions
Line a 9-in. square pan with foil; set aside. In a heavy saucepan, combine the candy coating, milk and salt. Cook and stir over low heat until candy coating is melted. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla and gumdrops.
Spread into prepared pan. Cover and refrigerate until firm. Using foil, remove fudge from the pan; cut into 1-in. squares. Store in an airtight container at room temperature. Yield: about 3 pounds.
Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup chopped nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios, peanuts etc.)
1/2 cup dried fruit (raisins, currants, cranberries, dates, figs, etc.)
2-4 Tbsp. seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, flax, millet, etc.)
1 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp. sea salt
1 Tbsp. honey
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1 1/4 cup milk or half and half
1 egg
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract (could add more if desire)
Other additives could be cocoa, coconut.
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x9 baking pan with parchment paper or lightly coat with cooking spray.
Mix dry ingredients in a large bowl. Mix wet ingredients in a separate bowl. Add wet to dry and stir to combine. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Bake in preheated oven for about 30 minutes until the center is set and the edges are golden brown. Cool on a wire rack before cutting into bars
Baked Eggnog French Toast
Ingredients
For the French Toast:
1 loaf French Bread
6 large eggs
2 1/2 cups eggnog
3/4 cups granulated sugar
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Streusel Topping:
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cold butter cut into pieces
Maple syrup-for serving optional
Instructions
1. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Tear French bread into chunks, or cut into cubes, and evenly place in the pan.
2. In a large bowl, mix together eggs, eggnog, sugar, vanilla extract, and nutmeg. Pour evenly over bread. Cover pan with saran wrap and store in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight.
3. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Add butter pieces and cut into the dry mixture using a fork or your hands. Combine until the mixture resembles sand with a few pea sized chunks. Cover and store mixture in the refrigerator.
4. When you’re ready to bake the French toast, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Remove French toast from refrigerator and sprinkle crumb mixture over the top. Bake for 45-55 minutes, or until the French toast is set and golden brown.
5. Serve warm with maple syrup, if desired.
Sweet Pepper Meatloaf
Ingredients
Meatloaf mix:
1 ½ lbs. extra lean ground beef
½ lb. ground pork
½ cup dry Italian bread crumbs
½ cup ketchup or barbeque sauce
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 med green bell pepper, coarsely chopped
1 med red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
1 med sweet yellow or orange bell pepper, coarsely chopped
1 med onion, coarsely chopped
1 tsp. salt
¼ tsp black pepper
1 tsp. herb and garlic seasoning or another salt-less seasoning
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees
Combine meatloaf ingredients; blend well. (I like to mix this with my hands) Pack into a large loaf pan or use small foil loaf pans for a smaller loaf and freeze in zip lock bags.
Now before going into the oven let’s prepare the topping (only put this on right before baking, do not put on loaves if freezing.)
Topping:
In a small bowl mix the following items: ½ cup panko bread crumbs, ¼ cup of parmesan cheese.
Spread your favorite barbecue sauce on top of the meatloaf with a brush of the back of a spoon, sprinkle the breadcrumbs and cheese mixture over the barbecue sauce.
Bake 1 hour and 15 mins or reaches the temperature for pork doneness.
Bean Dip
In Memory of Margaret Holt-Shelton
1 can Black Beans-rinsed & drained
1 can Black-eyed Peas-rinsed & drained
1 can Mexi Corn
1 can Petite Diced Tomatoes-drained
1 cup Chopped Onions
¼ cup Pace Sauce (optional)
Couple shakes of Hot Sauce
½ bottle medium Zesty Italian Dressing
Mix all ingredients and toss with dressing. Marinate over night.
Ham Ball
2 cans Chunked Ham
1 (8 oz) Cream Cheese-softened
¼ cup Mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Minced Onion
1 teaspoon Dried Mustard
1 cup Pecans
Blend all ingredients together and roll in pecans. Keep chilled and serve with crackers.
Cranberry Bars
In Memory of Margaret Holt
1 & ½ cup Graham Cracker Crumbs
¾ cup melted Margarine
1 & ½ cup White Chocolate Chips
1 & ½ cup dried Cranberries
1 can Eagle Brand Milk
1 cup Coconut
1 cup Pecans
Mix cracker crumbs with melted margarine. Press in 9x13 inch pan. Mix together and spread over crackers-white chocolate chop[s, cranberries, milk, coconut and pecans. Bake 25 minutes at 350. Hint: I line the pan with parchment paper to keep the edges from over baking.
Carrott Cake
Cake
1 & 1/21 Cup Wesson Oil
2 Cups Sugar
4 Eggs-well beaten
3 Cups Sifted Flour
1 Teaspoon Salt
3 teaspoons Baking Powder
2 teaspoons Baking Soda
½ teaspoon Cinnamon
2 Cups Grated Carrots
1 Cup Pecans
Frosting
1 (8 oz) Cream Cheese-s1/4 cup Margarine
1 pound box of Confectioners Sugar-sifted
1 cup Pecans
1 can Flaked Coconut
1 teaspoon Vanilla
Combine from cake ingredients: sugar and oil. Add eggs. Sift flour plus dry ingredients together. Mix well with wet ingredients. Stir in nuts and carrots. Grease and flour pan. Bake at 350 for 1 & ¼ hours in a tube pan.
For frosting: combine cream cheese and margarine in a mixing bowl. Blend until smooth. Add sugar, mixing well. Stir in remaining ingredients and frost cooled cake.
Apple Nut Cake
3 cups Flour
1 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Soda
3 Eggs
2 cups Sugar
1 & ½ cup Cooking Oil
2 teaspoons Vanilla
3 cups Pecans
3 cups Apples-chopped
Combine flour, salt and soda. Sift together 3 times. Beat eggs well. Add 2 cups sugar, beat well. Add cooking oil and vanilla. Continue to beat until smooth. Add dry ingredients to egg mixture. Mix well. Add 3 cups apples and I cup pecans. Bake in 350 oven for 1 hour.
French Coconut Pie
3 eggs
1 ½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 stick margarine, melted
6 tablespoons buttermilk
1 cup coconut
Mix all ingredients together. Pour in unbaked pie shell. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes until done.
Southern Pecan Pie
1 cup white corn syrup
1 cup light brown sugar
1/3 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/3 cup melted butter or margarine
3 whole eggs, slightly beaten
1 heaping cup chopped pecans
Combine syrup, sugar, salt, butter and vanilla; mix well. Add slightly beaten eggs; add pecans. Pour into a 9 inch unbaked pie shell. Bake in a preheated 350 oven for approximately 45 minutes. When cool, you may top with whipped cream or ice cream.
Potato Candy
1 medium potato
1 box powdered sugar
Peanut Butter
Dice potato into large chunks and boil until soft. Let cool, then mash. Stir in sugar until mixture is stiff. Roll out mixture like biscuits. Spread peanut butter to desired thickness over all. Roll up and refrigerate until cold; cut into slices.
No Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies (Novaks)
1 stick margarine
½ cup cocoa
½ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ peanut buttermilk
2 cups quick cooking oatmeal
Melt butter in medium saucepan. Add sugar, cocoa and milk. Bring to rolling boil, let boil for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add oatmeal, peanut butter and vanilla. Drop by tablespoon onto waxed paper.
