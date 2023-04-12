Local law enforcement agencies team up to fight the local war on drugs, in cooperation with The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for April 22. The Newport Police Department and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department will be available to accept your drop offs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Walgreens Pharmacy located at 102 East Broadway Newport, TN.

As drug overdoses continue to rise across the United States, rural areas such as Newport and Cocke County are not spared. “This is a battle that is constantly fought by law enforcement. As we continue our fight, you can aid our efforts by dropping off any unwanted, expired medications you have.” said Chief Shults. Needles, syringes, and sharps will not be accepted. 

