Local law enforcement agencies team up to fight the local war on drugs, in cooperation with The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for April 22. The Newport Police Department and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department will be available to accept your drop offs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Walgreens Pharmacy located at 102 East Broadway Newport, TN.
As drug overdoses continue to rise across the United States, rural areas such as Newport and Cocke County are not spared. “This is a battle that is constantly fought by law enforcement. As we continue our fight, you can aid our efforts by dropping off any unwanted, expired medications you have.” said Chief Shults. Needles, syringes, and sharps will not be accepted.
Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist for the Sevier County Office of Alcohol and Drug Programs, Marissa Valentine, will be joining law enforcement on site to provide overdose prevention education and additional recovery resource information. If you or a loved one are ready to start recovery, or have questions about that next step, stop by and see her April 22 from 10-2 at the Cocke Co. Drug Take Back Event.
If you are unable to drop off your medications during the event you can always drop off your unwanted medications at the Newport Police Department located at 330 East Main Street and the Cocke County Courthouse located at 111 Court Ave. throughout the year during regular office hours. If you are not in the Newport/Cocke County area. You may also find a location near you at http://www.deatakeback.com.
