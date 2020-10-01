It wasn't long after W.C. Anderson hung out his shingle and began practicing law in 1878 before he became active in local affairs. The Knoxville Daily Chronicle, March 15, 1879, listed him as a person with whom those interested in moving to Cocke County could correspond. In May 1879, he was elected an officer at the first Cocke County Sunday School convention.
Also, it wasn't long before his political assets became evident to the local Republican leader-ship. He was only 27 years old when he was nominated to run for a seat in the Tennessee General Assembly. It was reported in the Knoxville Daily Chronicle, August 21, 1880: The Republicans of Cocke and Sevier counties have nominated W.C. Anderson of Newport as their candidate for representative in the next legislature. Mr. Anderson is a good man, and will make an able and faithful representative of the people. His nomination is equivalent to an election. In fact we presume he will run without opposition.
No reference can be found of Mr. Anderson's opponent, but it was recorded that he had a majority of 3500 votes. The seat to which he was elected had been previously held by W.L. Duggan, Jr. who relinquished it to make a run for the State Senate, and he was successful.
The 42nd General Assembly convened on January 2, 1881. In early times, representatives from East Tennessee would have had to start a couple of weeks beforehand in order to reach Nashville in time. By 1880, they could travel by train, but it wasn't always in luxury as reported in the Knoxville Daily Chronicle, December 30, 1880: Hon. J.C. McAndrew of Jefferson County and Hon. W.C. Anderson of Cocke, members-elect to the legislature, came down on last night's freight and intended to take the early train this morning for Nashville. (McAndrew was from Chestnut Hill and catching the train, albeit a freight, in Newport was more convenient than catching one in White Pine or Mossy Creek.)
As a legislator, Mr. Anderson received a favorable review from the Knoxville Daily Chronicle, February 5, 1881: Mr. Anderson, in point of ability, is far above the average, is aggressive, firm, watchful of the people's interests and always on the right side. No question that this was a Republican paper!
Concerning Mr. Anderson's work in the legislature, only one newspaper reference can be found. On March 16, 1881, he introduced a bill to provide for the establishment of an asylum for the insane at Lyons View in Knox County. That bill passed and was signed by Governor Alvin Hawkins on March 29th. (Knoxville Daily Chronicle)
(Known as East Tennessee Hospital for the Insane, the facility opened in 1886, but more commonly it was referred to just as "Lyons View." Occasionally now you may hear that someone's mental state qualifies him for Lyons View. The name was changed to Eastern State Hospital in 1920 and to Lakeshore Mental Institute in 1977. The facility closed in 2012.)
Mr. Anderson only served the one term in the legislature. Nothing can be found to indicate if it was his choice or if he was defeated. He was succeeded by Stephen A. Burnett, who had previously held the seat, 1875-1877.
He returned to his practice of law and his involvement in Republican politics on both the local and district level. He was unanimously elected Chairman of the First District Congressional Republican Executive Committee in 1886 (Knoxville Republican Chronicle, March 17, 1886) and served in this post for six years.
Also, in 1886, Anderson was one of the incorporators of the Scottish Bank, an endeavor of the Scottish-Carolina Timber and Land Company. (Knoxville Daily Chronicle, April 20, 1886.) This project never materialized because the next month Mr. Arthur was discharged by the SCT&L (Knoxville Journal and Tribune, May 26, 1886) and he shifted his focus on Middlesboro, KY.
In January 1889, the Republican bloc in the Tennessee legislature nominated Mr. Anderson for the position of Secretary of State. However, he was defeated by the Democrats who backed Charles A. Miller of Hardeman County. However, Anderson's Republican friend Alfred A. Taylor had been elected to the First District Congressional seat in 1888, and with Taylor's help, Anderson was appointed Chief Examiner of Land Claims of the General Land Office in Washing-ton, DC. (Knoxville Journal and Tribune, July 3, 1889). It was a favor repaid as Anderson was credited with "being the man who personally commanded the forces of Congressman Taylor against [R.R.] Butler."
The General Land Office, created in 1812, oversaw the surveying, platting and sale of public lands. It was placed under the Department of Interior in 1849. In 1891, during Mr. Anderson's tenure, the timber lands were removed from disposal by the GLO. Perhaps Anderson's knowledge of acquisition of timber lands through his work with the Scottish company was a vital part of this decision.
Anderson made his mark in Washington also. On February 1, 1892, he was named Chief of the Contest Division of the GLO and but resigned August 7, 1892, when he was President Benjamin Harrison's personal choice to serve as Assistant Secretary of the National Republican Executive committee for Harrison's re-election campaign. (Knoxville Journal, March 10, 1894)
President Harrison lost his re-election bid, and Anderson was reappointed Chief Clerk in GLO. As a political appointee, Anderson's job with the General Land Office would be over. He left in April 1893. It was reported in the Knoxville papers "Hon W.C. Anderson, lately on the assistants in the land commission office at Washington has returned to Newport and brought his family with him…" (KJ&T. May 10, 1893)
Mr. Anderson was not long away from the political scene. On March 9, 1894, at the Opera House in Morristown at the First District Republican Convention, Anderson was nominated as candidate for seat in Congress the 144th ballot. Also vying for the nomination were Walter P. Brownlow (Johnson City), William E.F. Milburn (Greeneville) and John M. Brabson (Greeneville).
When receiving the nomination, the Republican press in the First District described Anderson as a tireless and energetic Republican, modest, unassuming, a gentleman, level-headed and well-versed in politics and general literature.
In the November election, Anderson received 18,017 votes to the 8,542 votes of his Democrat opponent Thad A. Cox and 2,662 votes for the Prohibition candidate Col. R.S. Cheves. It was not unanimous in Cocke County; Anderson received 1,955 votes, Cox 601 and Cheves 242.
At that time, Congressional sessions were not year-round. The 54th Congress had two sessions, December 2, 1895- June 11, 1896 and December 7, 1896-March 3, 1897. In that Congress the Republicans held the majority in both houses, which would not have been convenient for Democrat President Grover Cleveland. Congressional records show that Mr. Anderson missed 60 out of 162 roll call votes. This gave him an absentee rate of 37% and the average rate for that Congress was 36.8%, so he was on par!
The accompanying photograph of Mr. Anderson was taken from Mrs. O'Dell's book, Over the Misty Blue Hills. The occasion was his first day in Congress. The floral arrangement was delivered to the floor of the House. It was from his co-workers in the Contest Division of the GLO. It was made of immortelles in the shape of a 1/4 section of government land, and perhaps the sentiment is something stated for land claims.
Freshmen members of Congress make little show on the floor; there work is behind the scenes, usually for the interests of their constituents. This appeared in the Bristol Courier: Mr. Anderson has been one of the busiest men ever elected to that position and has transacted a great deal of private business including work of pensioners. During the summer he was in his office day in and day out and responded promptly to all letters regarding the business of his office. Mr. Anderson said yesterday that he had entered upon the work before him in a business- like manner and that he proposed to make his record as a congressman; to serve the people rather than the politician.
TO BE CONTINUED...
