Veterans presented Quilts of Valor during flag retirement ceremony Jun 27, 2022

Zane Almany stood proudly in front of the crowd after he received his Quilt of Valor during the recent flag retirement ceremony.

Robert Burgess, U.S. Air Force veteran, was one of nine veterans to receive a Quilt of Valor during the flag retirement ceremony held at the Cocke County Courthouse.

Danny Coffey, center, was wrapped in his Quilt of Valor by members of the Parrottsville Quilt Guild. Each of the quilts were handmade by the guild.

Carroll Holt held a special certificate presented in recognition of his service in one hand and an American flag in his hands as he was draped in a Quilt of Valor.

Thomas Lovell, Jr. shook hands with Sheilah Strobel as he was presented a Quilt of Valor to honor his military service.

Todd McKinley, American Legion First District Commander, attended the flag retirement ceremony held in Cocke County. He was presented a Quilt of Valor by the Parrottsville Quilt Guild.

Marcus Nease received the attention he deserved as he was awarded a special certificate and Quilt of Valor from members of the Parrottsville Quilt Guild.

Bruce Philips smiles as a handmade Quilt of Valor is placed around his shoulders during the flag retirement ceremony held at the courthouse.

The quilt presentations came to a close when Johnny Rader was presented a Quilt of Valor by the Parrottsville Quilt Guild.
