Joy Tharrington has been added to the ETSU basketball coaching staff, the school announced in a release.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – ETSU women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown added a familiar face to her coaching staff this week, officially announcing Joy Tharrington to the coaching staff in the role of Director of Player Development.

Tharrington reunites with Coach Mock after three successful years as the head coach at Lancaster Bible College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Prior to becoming a head coach at the NCAA Division III level, Tharrington served as an assistant under Coach Mock at UNC Asheville from 2016-2020. She started her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Liberty University from 2014-16.

