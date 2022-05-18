NEWPORT—Work continues for County Budget Committee members as they recently heard from County Fire Chief Bryan Southerland on his requests for the new fiscal year.
The biggest expenditure, that isn’t currently included in the budget, is for new turnout gear that is needed for each firefighter. Southerland is applying for a grant that would cover the $60,000 expense, but there is no guarantee that the department will receive the funds. If the grant can’t be secured it will be up to the county to find the necessary funds to provide the required equipment.
“We are out of date on a lot of our turnout gear equipment. This is our personal protective clothing that has a 10-year lifespan. We have to utilize some of the older stuff just to get by,” Southerland said.
“Every person out there needs that gear. My plan was to do so many sets every year or two years, so there isn’t such a big hit that comes out at one time.”
With the equipment out of date, all 16 county firefighters will need new gear that costs around $3,800 per person. County Mayor Crystal Ottinger told her fellow committee members that getting the grant would be nice, but they need to keep the $60,000 price tag in the back of their minds. She said the firefighters wouldn’t be able to operate without the appropriate equipment, meaning the county has no other choice to provide the needed funding.
Mitch Loomis with the East Tennessee Development District is assisting the department with the grant writing process. He also helped write the grant the department hopes to receive later this year for a new fire engine.
The new engine would help reduce some costs for trucks and maintenance but not all, according to Southerland. He has asked for an additional $10,000 to keep the department’s trucks on the road in the new fiscal year.
“Our vehicles are getting older and maintenance and repairs are almost becoming a weekly thing,” he said. “We have applied for the grant and have heard that an announcement will be made around September. Even if we get that grant we will still have these costs coming out.
“Right now I have $1,800 left in that line item because of these repairs. I have one truck completely down that is our reserve truck. If awarded the grant the new fire engine will come fully equipped. We would just need insurance and licenses for the truck to be fully operational. Matching funds for the grant were already given by the county and we appreciate that.”
Salary increases have been asked for as well in the new budget. Finance Director Heather McGaha said the raises are percentage based but not like those of the Sheriff’ Office. CCSO raises are based on rank and include longevity or step raises. Firefighters would receive a percentage raise but also an additional sum for being EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) trained.
Southerland said he would like to see more of a set pay scale for firefighters moving forward.
“I would like to see more of a set standard in our department. If we have a set scale it gives them something to shoot for. The way it has been in the past is sporadic, and I’m not really sure how they figured that in. The med cert was figured at around $15,000, which would have been a $1,000 set amount for each person that went through that program.”
Having firefighters that are EMR trained is a necessity but can lead to departures due to low pay. Southerland said another county that offered a higher salary amount recently poached a firefighter with EMR training. The individual had been with the County Fire Department for five years.
Another increase in the budget comes in the department’s communication line item. The added costs will cover the TV and internet service fees for County Fire, who recently split from a joint account held by Cocke County Emergency Management. The small increase will also cover an active alert system that will be beneficial for everyone in the department.
“Part of the increase covers an active alert system that comes through firefighters' cell phones,” Southerland said. It will help us when calls come in because the GPS location, time and all information for the incident will come right to our phones.”
Utilities costs have increased over the years for the department leading to the need for additional funds year over year. The department usually budgets at an average of $12,000 per year but has exceeded that amount for 2022.
County Legislative Body chair Clay Blazer asked for a small increase in that line item to avoid a budget transfer in the future.
Committee members will take a week off before reconvening on Tuesday, May 31 to continue budget discussions.
