Former Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young turned heads on the first day of the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS – Tennessee football is prominently represented at the 2023 NFL Combine with seven participants, and first-team All-Southeastern Conference defensive lineman Byron Young kicked off the weekend with a dazzling performance on Thursday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Young’s numbers impacted the record books as he posted the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among defensive linemen with a 4.43. That mark was also the fourth-fastest time by a defensive lineman since 2003. Young, at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, tied for the best broad jump of the day at 11 feet to go along with the second-best vertical jump at his position (38.0). His 7.11-second three-cone drill was the fourth-best of the evening.

