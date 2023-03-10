Button 1

FILE — Britain’s driver Jenson Button waits in stand during the 86th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Button will make his NASCAR debut at Circuit of the Americas later this month in a car funded by longtime sponsor Mobil 1 and prepared by Stewart-Haas Racing. Button joins Kimi Raikkonen in the race – marking two former Formula One world champions in the lineup on the permanent road course in Austin, Texas.

Jenson Button will make his NASCAR debut later this month at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It’s the first of three Cup Series races scheduled for the former Formula One world champion. Button puts two former F1 champions in the field for the March 26 race on the permanent road course. Kimi Räikkönen announced Wednesday he’ll race there for Trackhouse Racing. Button is also scheduled to enter NASCAR’s inaugural street course race, scheduled for downtown Chicago in July, and the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August. Button will drive a Stewart-Haas Racing-prepared Ford for Rick Ware Racing sponsored by Mobil 1.

