MATZEK 1

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. The Braves won 8-2. 

 Jess Rapfogel, AP Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves reliever Tyler Matzek had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will be sidelined for 12 to 18 months.

Manager Brian Snitker said the 31-year-old left-hander went to Texas to be evaluated and learned that he had a torn elbow ligament. Atlanta left Matzek off the postseason roster because of elbow discomfort.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.