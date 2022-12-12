Heisman 1
NEW YORK – He rewrote the Tennessee record books, changed the trajectory of the program and was the catalyst for a memorable Third Saturday of October 2022. On Saturday night, quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his legacy with the highest Heisman Trophy finish by a Volunteer in 25 years with fifth place.

Hooker, who earned 17 first-place votes, recorded 226 points in the final vote. He also was the recipient of the Nissan fan vote. USC's Caleb Williams (2,031) captured the award followed in order by TCU's Max Duggan (1,420), Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (539) and Georgia's Stetson Bennett (349).

