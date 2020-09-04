COCKE COUNTY—County Mayor Crystal Ottinger and City of Newport Mayor Roland Dykes recently signed a proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
They were joined by members of Coordinated School Health from both the county and city school systems.
Suicide is one of the most disruptive and tragic events a family and a community can experience, with more than 1100 lives lost in Tennessee each year and an estimated 25 attempted suicides for each suicide death.
Suicide is the 9th-leading cause of all deaths in Tennessee, the second-leading cause of death among youth ages of 10 to 24, and the first leading cause for children ages 10-17.
More than three lives a day are lost to suicide in Tennessee, which means we lose 22 Tennesseans each week and 97 people per month.
Tennessee veterans, active-duty military, and National Guardsmen face a disproportionate risk as compared to the general population, with more dying from suicide than combat.
Public awareness of this tragic problem is the key to preventing further suffering and loss of life; and the risk for human self-destruction can be reduced through awareness, education and treatment as the highest risk for suicide is among the survivors of those who died by suicide or those who have attempted suicide.
Suicide prevention has been declared a state priority by the Governor; and the Tennessee Legislature has declared teen suicide prevention as a state priority in partnership with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network to implement the Tennessee Strategy for Suicide Prevention.
Tennessee is a national leader in the effort to prevent suicide, being one of the first states to develop a suicide prevention and evaluation plan covering the lifespan.
The Governor of Tennessee has appointed a Suicide Prevention Network Advisory Council to coordinate the implementation of the Tennessee Strategy for Suicide Prevention.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is a grassroots collaboration of Tennesseans and organizations working to eliminate the stigma of suicide, educate the community about the warning signs of suicide, and ultimately reduce the rate of suicide in our state.
The year 2020 marks Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network’s 20th year of dedicated efforts to reach every Tennessean in every county.
Every member of our community should understand that throughout life’s struggles we all need occasional reminder that we are all silently fighting our own battles.
All Tennesseans are encouraged to take the time to inquire as to the wellbeing of their family, friends, and to genuinely convey their appreciation for their existence by any gesture they deem appropriate.
A simple phone call, message, handshake, or hug can go a long way towards helping someone realize that suicide is not the answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.