Mabry-Hazen House is hosting its annual old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 10pm. Gather with the museum to celebrate Independence Day, the Declaration of Independence, and community.
Enjoy great views, good food and beer, live music, fun games, great company and tours of the 1858 house. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on our 7 acres of greenspace near downtown and right off I-40.
The day recalls the spirit of 19th century Independence Day celebrations when communities gathered for patriotic revelry and enjoyment. Tickets are required to attend the event.
Overlooking downtown Knoxville to the west and the Great Smoky Mountains to south, historic Mabry's Hill enjoys a spectacular view of the fireworks around the city and county. Take it easy with this laid-back celebration. It is the perfect time to come chill on the hill!
Take in the surrounding natural beauty and history while savoring food from food trucks and beer from a local brewery. “When you see the view here,” says Executive Director, Patrick Hollis, “you understand what drew the Mabrys, Civil War armies, the Hazens, and what draws people today to this place. At 230 feet above the river, Mabry’s Hill offers an incomparable panorama of the city.”
The museum will have several activities for kids and the young at heart including sack races, watermelon seed spitting contests, three-legged races, bocce, croquet, corn hole, and much more. Tinca Tinca will bring their retro-futuristic indie-rock and electronic sound for attendees to groove and enjoy. Kelsey Tiara Photography will be available to strike your image as a tintype!
We'll have a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Purchase tickets to join in a cake walk and possibly take home a delicious cake from a local bakery! Trotta Montgomery Realty Company will be back with Biscuit the pony! And the historic house museum will open for self-guided tours. There will be plenty of activity to make this a memorable Independence Day!
Tickets for adults (16+) are $15 ( includes two drink tickets), children (ages 5-15) are $5, members of Mabry-Hazen House are $10, and children under 5 are free. More information and link to purchase tickets available at www.mabryhazen.com/fourthofjuly.
There is a small fee for online purchases. Pre-sale tickets sell out and there will only be a limited number of tickets available at the door. All proceeds benefit the museum’s educational and preservation missions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.