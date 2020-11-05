NEWPORT—Members of Cocke County’s Recreation Board met Monday evening where they discussed the pending start of the basketball season.
Recreation Director Scottie Thornton said that spectators must wear masks and temperature checks will be performed at the door.
Thornton said that if the season is to start on time, the board would need to create a new policy or enforce an existing one concerning the ticket and concession monies collected during games.
Most of the recreation games are held at various schools across the county.
Each school has a site director that is in charge of the games that take place at that particular location.
Thornton told the board a policy exists that says all money collected at games must come directly to the recreation department for bookkeeping purposes.
Currently many of the locations are keeping the money that is collected and pouring it back into the athletic programs of that location.
Several site directors were present at the meeting and they expressed their concerns with the policy.
Many said they would not be able to operate without all of the funds they collect.
Thornton argued the money should come to the department to benefit the county as a whole. He said, “I want to grow this department, and without funding there is no way to do that.”
The host school and site director uses the funds collected from the game to pay the referees, bookkeeper and individual that manages the clock during games.
Thornton said the recreation department would take all of that over including providing materials for concession stands if all the money came to the department.
He said the state auditor recommended that all funds run through the department.
Board member Jason Grooms said he would like to see as much money as possible stay with the host location, and suggested that the recreation department reimburse each site.
He noted that most individuals that work games, including those in concession stands, are volunteers. He feared that many might stop helping those locations if the department collects all the funds.
After much discussion, the board decided to allow the host locations to keep all concession money collected during games.
The recreation department moving forward will handle ticket money and payment for referees.
Thornton will discuss things with the state to make sure it satisfies requirements.
The board also gave Thornton approval to purchase RecDesk for the department.
The new software will keep track of all games, practices, teams and locations for the upcoming season.
Each team will have their own link on the site that will show the coach’s name as well as those of the team members.
The software will cost the department $2,900.
Thornton hopes to have a jamboree the weekend of Nov. 20-21 to kick off the new season.
The Recreation Board will meet again on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.