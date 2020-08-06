“I’m back!”
Some readers may remember that line spoken by Steve Urkel on the 1990’s sitcom “Family Matters”. From 1996 until 2001 I penned a weekly column in the NEWPORT PLAIN entitled
“Page from the Past” which dealt with persons, places and things relative to the history of Newport and Cocke County.
Like Urkel, I’m back with a weekly historical article. The focus will be the same as before. The difference will be that the main source of reference will be old newspaper articles that dealt with current happenings then that now could be considered historical events.
Digitalized copies of many old newspapers can be found online.
Today’s news becomes tomorrow’s history. With a scarcity of early newspapers and the destruction of our earliest records, Cocke County’s history is lacking. News has always been created by humans, and the personal facet makes it both relevant and interesting to readers.
The old newspapers can once more bring into focus persons, places and events of the past.
Tennessee’s first newspaper was the KNOXVILLE GAZETTE, which was actually first printed in Rogersville. The publisher was George Roulstone (1767-1804) and the first issue appeared 5 November 1791.
The next year, Roulstone moved his operation to Knoxville. After his death, his widow and her second husband continued to publish the paper until they moved to Carthage, TN in 1808.
George Wilson edited WILSON’S KNOXVILLE GAZETTEE, 1804-1816, when Frederick Heiskell began the KNOXVILLE REGISTER.
Afterwards, different newspapers were established and either flourished, merged or died.
Those early publications relied on word-of-mouth, letters or other publications to get their news. Often articles would end with “Please copy/’ which granted other newspapers permission to publish it.
In the early years, the newspapers primarily carried political news, legal notices or commercial advertisements.
Sensational stories have always interested readers and they were often reprinted. In my own family, an ancestral uncle was massacred in Sevier County by the Indians in 1797.
The event was first reported in the KNOXVILLE GAZETTE but later reprinted in newspapers in such places as Norwich, CT, New York City, Philadelphia, Richmond, VA, Newark, NJ and Rutland VT.
It is surprising how much Cocke County news can be found in these places.
Cocke County did not have a local newspaper until 1875.
Local citizens often subscribed to papers from other places.
Noteworthy local news items occasionally appeared in newspapers of Knoxville, Greeneville, Johnson City, Jonesborough, Loudon and Athens. The news might be several weeks old by the time the paper arrived, but it was still considered “current.”
It was after the Civil War that newspapers began regularly reporting personal items and human-interest stories, which were not necessarily sensational.
The newspaper once filled a prominent role in the lives of the people, much like television and social media do today. It was the means through which people learned of current affairs.
It was highly anticipated, and when it arrived, was read, discussed and shared. Afterwards it was put to other uses -wrapping, kindling and wall papering- early forms of recycling.
As publishing became more formalized, an important part of a newspaper office was the morgue, the place where past issues of the paper were stored.
For the newspaper, this was a place for references, for historians a valuable historical source.
Every newspaper did not have a morgue, and some that did were not consistent in maintaining them. Only about a dozen issues of pre-1900 Cocke County papers are still in existence. The NEWPORT PLAIN TALK office was destroyed by fire on 10 February 1911; very few issues available between 1900 and that date. After 1911, the existing issues are sporadic until 1944, complete files for some years, nothing for others.
As photography became more advanced, microfilming and photostatting as commercial ventures became available in the 1920’s.
Realizing the historical importance, Harvard University began going into morgues and microfilming in 1938. Other institutions followed suit.
More recent technology has digitalized the microfilm and made them available online. Some sites such as Genealogy Bank, Fold.3 and Newspapers.com require an annual subscription fee.
Others such as Chronicling America and Thomson-Gale/ Galileo are available free to Tennessee residents through the Tennessee State Library and Archives. Other fee providers of digital newspapers include Digital NC (UNC-Chapel Hill), Digital Library of Georgia (University of Georgia), Virginia Memory (Library of Virginia), Kentucky Digital Library (University of Kentucky) and North Carolina Digital Collections (NC State Library). Extensive newspaper microfilm collections are held at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, and McClung Historical Collection, Knoxville.
It is the intent of this column to provide readers with glimpses into the interesting history of Cocke County. There will be stories of strength, vision, ingenuity, greed, passion, sickness, death, crime, self-promotion, intemperance, political maneuvering, success, and failure, which are topics as relevant then as they are today.
In those days, people were shaking their heads and wondering if all that was happening wasn’t leading people to destruction, just as ministers were preaching that the end of time was near. Just as in the 1880’s and 1890’s, one can still hear the same sentiments. “... There is nothing new under the sun.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9 RSV)
Let’s enjoy this trip into our history.
