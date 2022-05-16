The Cocke County Farm Bureau Board of Directors were honored to award Cosby High School Senior Chesnie Barnes a $1,000 scholarship to help further her college education in the field of Agriculture. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Chesnie Barnes, Farm Bureau Board President Bettye Carver and Farm Bureau Board Administrative Assistant Karen Winstead. In the second row are board members John Carrell, Warren Bryant, David Bible, Dennis Caldwell, Dolly Blazer and Cosby High School Guidance Counselor Amy Miller. In the rear are Dale Hartsell, Clay Blazer, Lynn Hartsell, Sherry Frisbee.
The Cocke County Farm Bureau Board of Directors were also honored to award Cocke County High School Senior Cadence Gregg with a $1,000 scholarship to help further her college education in the field of Agriculture. Pictured in the front row from left are Crystal Gregg, mother of the recipient, Cadence Gregg board President Bettye Carver and Administrative Assistant Karen Winstead. In the rear are board members John Carrell, Dale Hartsell, Warren Bryant, Clay Blazer, David Bible, Dennis Caldwell, Dolly Blazer and Sherry Frisbee.
The Cocke County Farm Bureau Board of Directors were honored to award Cosby High School Senior Chesnie Barnes a $1,000 scholarship to help further her college education in the field of Agriculture. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Chesnie Barnes, Farm Bureau Board President Bettye Carver and Farm Bureau Board Administrative Assistant Karen Winstead. In the second row are board members John Carrell, Warren Bryant, David Bible, Dennis Caldwell, Dolly Blazer and Cosby High School Guidance Counselor Amy Miller. In the rear are Dale Hartsell, Clay Blazer, Lynn Hartsell, Sherry Frisbee.
SUBMITTED
The Cocke County Farm Bureau Board of Directors were also honored to award Cocke County High School Senior Cadence Gregg with a $1,000 scholarship to help further her college education in the field of Agriculture. Pictured in the front row from left are Crystal Gregg, mother of the recipient, Cadence Gregg board President Bettye Carver and Administrative Assistant Karen Winstead. In the rear are board members John Carrell, Dale Hartsell, Warren Bryant, Clay Blazer, David Bible, Dennis Caldwell, Dolly Blazer and Sherry Frisbee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.