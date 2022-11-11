US women

U.S. forward Mallory Pugh, left, attempts a shot on the goal as Germany defender Sophia Kleinherne (4) defends during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States women lost again, falling 2-1 to Germany on Thursday night for their first three-game skid since 1993 and first home defeat in more than five years.

Paula Krumbiegel scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute for third-ranked Germany in the exhibition at DRV PNK Stadium.

