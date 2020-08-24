The Newport Plain Talk is happy to introduce new columnist Jan Penton Miller. Her columns will mainly be featured in our Wednesday editions.
We thought it would be nice to provide our readers with some information to help them get to know Mrs. Miller.
"I am a retired public school teacher from Mississippi. My late husband, Glen R. Penton, and I raised three beautiful children. Melinda, and her husband, Dewayne, are Newport residents. She is a massage therapist, and has blessed me with one of my two grandsons, Aidan. Robby is an electrical manager for an oil company in Saudi Arabia, and lives in Mississippi along with his lovely wife, Cherrie, and my grandson, Gauge. Ryan is a surgical nurse and has also moved to Newport," Miller said.
"My husband, Mike Miller, drives for a company in Mountain City, Tennessee, so his job and my daughter along with the beauty of this area brought me to make Newport my new hometown. We will be closing on a house on Golf Course Road in a couple of weeks and feel very fortunate to have found a lovely home in a beautiful neighborhood.
"Gardening, decorating, and cooking are some of the things that I enjoy, but I absolutely adore all things Christmas. I love all the sights smells, and sounds of the season, but above all I love celebrating the birth of our Savior. My faith has always been an important part of my life, and I’m enjoying Crossroads Community Church immensely. It is such a warm and friendly fellowship, and I feel right at home there.
"I have been writing for papers and magazines in Mississippi and Louisiana for the past several years, and love being able to share my thoughts through this avenue. Since childhood I have always loved books, reading, and writing, and feel extremely blessed to be a new columnist for the Newport Plain Talk."
The Plain Talk is excited to provide this new column to our readers, and we hope they will enjoy it for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.