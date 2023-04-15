Volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee (BBBS-ETN) is not just a way to give back to the community, it’s an opportunity to transform a child’s life. BBBS-ETN provides one-on-one mentoring for children facing adversity, which helps them build positive relationships, achieve success in school, and grow into confident adults. By volunteering, you can make a significant impact on a child’s life and inspire them to reach their full potential.
The commitment to becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister is a serious one, but the rewards are immeasurable. The program requires volunteers to commit to spending time with their mentee for two to four hours each month, engaging in activities that are meaningful for both the mentor and the child. From playing basketball to exploring new hobbies, the diversity of activities ensures that volunteers can find something that interests them and their mentee.
Equally important is the program’s focus on creating a lasting friendship between the Big and Little. It’s more than just spending time together; it’s providing a consistent and reliable presence in the child’s life, someone to confide in and look up to. For many children, their Big is the first adult who has invested personal time and energy into their well-being, making a huge difference in their lives.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee is particularly known for its successes in transforming children’s academic performance. With the help of a mentor, children show significant improvement in their grades, attendance, and enthusiasm for learning. The program focuses on establishing a sense of motivation and excitement for education from an early age, giving children the tools to succeed in their academic and professional lives.
The organization is also committed to helping children build strong interpersonal skills, which is particularly important for those facing adversity. The program helps children gain valuable social skills that they can use throughout their lives, both in personal and professional settings. Through frequent communication, guidance, and opportunities to build social awareness, volunteers give the children they mentor the skills to succeed in any situation.
BBBS-ETN is currently seeking mentors in Cocke County to begin serving youth in the area. Our program pairs youth and young adults (Littles), ages 6 through 23 with adult volunteers (Bigs) to build robust, enduring, and transformational mentoring relationships. Services take place in schools, after-school programs, and community settings through two main programs.
Site-based
Bigs and Littles meet four times monthly for up to one hour. They talk about classes and life; read or do homework; or hang out in cafeterias, playgrounds, or gyms.
Community- based
Bigs and Littles meet 2-4 times monthly, at least two hours per visit. They will schedule and attend outings in neighborhoods and communities based on shared interests (sports, video games, animals, reading, etc.).
The minimum age to volunteer is 15 years old through BBBS-ETN is. To sign up to become a Big Brother or Big Sister, visit TennesseeBig.org to get started.
