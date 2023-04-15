Volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee (BBBS-ETN) is not just a way to give back to the community, it’s an opportunity to transform a child’s life. BBBS-ETN provides one-on-one mentoring for children facing adversity, which helps them build positive relationships, achieve success in school, and grow into confident adults. By volunteering, you can make a significant impact on a child’s life and inspire them to reach their full potential.

The commitment to becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister is a serious one, but the rewards are immeasurable. The program requires volunteers to commit to spending time with their mentee for two to four hours each month, engaging in activities that are meaningful for both the mentor and the child. From playing basketball to exploring new hobbies, the diversity of activities ensures that volunteers can find something that interests them and their mentee.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.