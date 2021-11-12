Registration for spring semester 2022 is now underway at Walters State Community College.
Classes begin on Jan. 18.
Classes meet at campuses located in Morristown, Greeneville, Sevierville and Tazewell and at the Newport Center. Courses are offered in a variety of formats, including in traditional classroom settings, online and hybrid courses.
Walters State offers more than 150 programs of study. The college offers two-year associate degrees that prepare students to transfer to four-year colleges or universities. Also available are associate of applied science degrees and technical certificates that prepare students for success in the workforce immediately after graduation.
The first fee payment deadline is Jan. 12. Payment plans are available and many students receive financial assistance.
Prospective students can apply for admission at www.ws.edu/admissions/. For more information, call 423-585-2685 or email senatorscentral@ws.edu.
Returning students can register through MYWS after meeting with an academic advisor. Returning students should email their academic advisor or the Student Success Advising Center at student.success@ws.edu or 423-318-2337 to schedule an advising appointment.
