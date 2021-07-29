NEWPORT—American Heart Association BLS (Basic Life Support) courses are available in Newport.
This certificate course is required by hospitals, medical centers and medical offices, as well as nursing homes. It is also required for caregivers and for child care centers to remain compliant with state law.
The course is $20 per person, and runs about 4.5 hours on average. This is a COVID compliant session, so each class will be limited to 4 people.
To register for a course call 423-623-7304.
Other classes available include lifeguard, basic water rescue, small craft safety and wilderness first aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.