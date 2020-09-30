Empower Cocke County is a nonprofit organization that meets many needs for the community. Annette Burke states, “I started as a volunteer at Empower and was eventually hired as the executive director. I believe in the mission of Empower. I lost my mother to domestic violence. This loss has given me a passion for people who are hurting. The pastors and volunteers who serve here have the same desire for positive life change in this community.”
The organization has many facets, and is truly a partnership of people helping people. Twenty churches in the county help fund the wide variety of programs, along with individuals, governmental agencies, and grants.
Although the services available at Empower are not specifically designed for breast cancer survivors they certainly could be of great benefit to those who may find themselves in financial difficulties resulting from their inability to work or the medical costs associated with their diagnoses.
“What I see is if we can meet needs for a cancer victim then they can put their money toward other things they need,” said Burke.
Some of the goods or services available are food boxes, hygiene supplies, clothing and counseling. Usually, the first step is for a client to sit down with a counselor. All of the counseling is faith based, and many local pastors volunteer their time. The counselor will then be better able to plug the client into services that he or she will benefit from.
According to Burke, “Empower is a community in itself. Many of our volunteers may not be able to work somewhere else because of illness or a disability. The volunteers may only be able to work one day per week, but they get out and engage with others. This helps them have a sense of purpose. Some of our volunteers are cancer survivors themselves.”
Gem Lieser coordinates “Empower MyRide” which meets the needs of senior citizens in the community. Any senior, 60 or over, regardless of income may apply for these services. The program began in February with 6 clients, and now has 33.
Annual membership for “MyRide” is $25, but no one is turned away regardless of ability to pay.
Lieser stated, “People volunteer to drive and we train them and do background checks. We take people wherever they need to go including doctor appointments, and hair appointments. We are so much more than just a ride service; the drivers truly care about their clients. It’s so heart warming to a client going through a difficult time to have someone who will pray with them or just listen.
“In such a short time this program has made a huge impact on our elderly community here in Cocke County. God asks His church to take care of our elderly, our widows, and that’s what we are striving to accomplish.”
More information on the “MyRide” program or any of the services available may be obtained by calling (423) 532-1308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.