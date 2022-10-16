Note: A breast cancer survivor, who wishes to only go by the name “Elaine,” tells her story in her own words.
For most people, there are certain times in your life that are life-changing. One of those for me was in 2016.
Note: A breast cancer survivor, who wishes to only go by the name “Elaine,” tells her story in her own words.
For most people, there are certain times in your life that are life-changing. One of those for me was in 2016.
I was always faithful about getting my annual mammogram, and for 22 years every result was the same: “all fine — see you next year.”
But in 2016 that changed.
They thought they saw a tiny, little spot. After follow-up ultrasound and a biopsy, my doctor told me it was very early stage non-aggressive cancer. I had several options.
Since it was early stage, we could watch it and do nothing. I didn’t like that option. Or we could do a lumpectomy with possible chemotherapy and/or radiation. After many prayers and much research and reflection with family, we decided on a lumpectomy.
Our prayers were answered as the surgery went very well and I healed quickly. My team of doctors and I decided to follow the surgery with radiation. It all went very well. Every mammogram since 2016 has come back clean and cancer-free.
I am grateful every day that I always went for my annual mammogram. Because of this, the wonderful medical staff was able to detect it early on.
I share my story with you to encourage you to get your annual mammogram. Early detection saves lives every day and I’m one of those lives.
By the grace of God and an amazing medical team, I am enjoying retirement to the fullest.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.