Pharmacy technician program

Kimberly Brown, head of Walters State’s pharmacy technician program, assists a student in the pharmacy tech lab on the Morristown Campus.

 PHOTO COURTESY WSCC

MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host a Health Programs Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Clifford H. “Bo” Henry Center for Business and Technology on the Morristown Campus.

Prospective students can meet with faculty members from all health programs: health information management (insurance specialist, medical coding and more), nursing, occupational therapy assistant, pharmacy technician, physical therapist assistant, respiratory care and surgical technology.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.