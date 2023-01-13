The Citadel 1
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Jan. 11, 2023) – Mr. King had himself a career night in Charleston.

Jordan King (Albany, N.Y.) scored 42 points, becoming the sixth Buccaneer all-time to net at least 40, as ETSU men’s basketball cruised to a 96-74 victory over The Citadel on Wednesday night inside McAlister Field House.

