This image provided by Dan Vitale shows a U.S. flag signed by quarterback Tom Brady. Vitale, the owner of the flag, sued the New England Patriots on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, saying the team caused irreparable damage to the flag by improperly displaying it at the team's hall of fame at Gillette Stadium. The suit contends that after the flag had been on display for a couple of months, Brady's signature written in blue Sharpie had significantly faded, which reduced the flag's value by as much as $1 million. 

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a U.S. flag signed by quarterback Tom Brady has sued the New England Patriots, saying the team caused irreparable damage to the flag by improperly displaying it at the team's hall of fame at Gillette Stadium. The suit filed Wednesday in Boston contends that after the flag had been on display for a couple of months, Brady's signature written in blue Sharpie had significantly faded, which reduced the flag's value by as much as $1 million. A Patriots spokesperson said Thursday that the team had no immediate comment. The flag flew over the now-closed Foxboro Stadium on Dec. 22, 2001. Daniel Vitale, of Hampstead, New Hampshire, bought the flag in 2020.

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots caused irreparable damage to a U.S. flag signed by Tom Brady by improperly displaying it in the team's hall of fame at Gillette Stadium, the flag's owner contends in a federal lawsuit.

