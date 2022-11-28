Parrottsville 1 st Grade
Teacher: Ms. Shults
Dear Santa,
How are you today. For Christmas, I want a ex Box en a litol rumthenlitol. Lic a modejile. Cen.
Julius Clark
Dear Santa,
Hi, I want a x-box. I will leave sum milk and cookies and I wat a Belt and I wat a New Shoos and I wat a apute and I wat a desk.
From Lane Ballard
Dear Santa,
Hi. Hawurhrrf dookiesmic Dordie.
Love, Mya
Dear Santa,
How is the Elves. I'll leave hot chocolate and I will leave cookies.
For Christmas I want a ntioswihr and I want a transformer.
Love, Axl
Dear Santa,
Hi, how is the Elfs. I ples nav a machion mikeey.
Luv, Ramsey Reed
Dear Santa,
How is Rudof? Ill leev hot chocolat. I want a toy donw manin.
Love, Isabella Freshour
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolf? Ill leave cookies, milk, carrotts. For Christmas I want is a X box.
Love, Atticus
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you today. I want a xbox seresx madden 23 24 25.
Frum Jaden
Dear Santa,
How are you today? Hello! Hi! Ill leave Hot Chorolatox cookies and I want a barbe cemeer, LOL doll haws. Moytikmik.
I love you.
Kinsley Green 2022
Dear Santa,
Hello. How is Ruddof. I will Leev you milk.
For Christmas I wata soak lee. I wat for Christmas is a Jrossicwrld Pupit and a sqwrol Piushe and I watolfy Tokom.
From Luke
Dear Santa,
Hello. Fwilicoo Kes. For Chrismis I wont a x box.
Hayden
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are you today! I'll leave coffee. I want a xbox and madden 23 and madden 24, v box, I pad, ps5, Apple woch, and football. X box sereyx, mor v bux, football lamp, gas monstre truck toy.
From Levi
Dear Santa,
Y re the Best Santa. Belts wit and brbese. Ev box and frah, chip braslit.
Luv, Leah
Dear Santa,
I would like a make-up set and lots of coloring stuff and also a big stuffed animal. I have been very good this year.
Love, Winter
Dear Santa,
Say hi to Blitzen for me. Santa, get me a doggy for Christmas. A German Shepherd for Christmas. Can you get me a toy tractor for Christmas? Can you get me a baby cat for Christmas? And can you get me a pet iguana? Can you get me a toy dinosaur? Tyrrannosaurus Rex?
Love, Daxton
Dear Santa,
Hello tti. How are you today Santa. I will leev sum cucees for you Santa.
Santa can you git me e gxcordshudrids. I wont 5 chorsodgx Pokemon and a nuf gun but a fak gun and a 100 Plan Pokemon cod Soindoixshot gun and a Ps5 olnda iFone. Thois olll Tholt I wont a Blue Culurdorunrd.
Luv, Mason
Dear Santa,
How is rudlof. How are you today. I'll leave cookies for you.
For Christmas I want pokemon and Hot weels and sonic plashes and pokemon plushes and a ipad and a nerf gun and a nitendo and a jrasic wold.
For Christmas I want a ninja Kid red shirt and pringles.
From Myles
Dear Santa,
Hello. How are xat today. I wot a fooh cow bac bac foh ms Shults a noo Pokeomk lexbox, glob Norf gun, nitendo rinstois plaa tltotwillrack lisr roimi mocn. She wat a noo car. I mi boo woot a noo Pooawiin. Rod mi sisrs swacu a rwn Wwe bal. I woot a mabsix gaspoor.
Love, Max
Dear Santa,
How is rudof? I will lev yu sum cukes. I not a gabos dol Hous.
Luv, Ariel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.