Carson-Newman men’s and women’s track and field left the SAC championships ranked fourth in the conference this season.

“For many of our athletes, this day was filled with quality performances, and even personal bests, in what really is the most crucial meet of the year for them. We also had a lot of athletes who had exceptional performances and made a national impression. Placing fourth on both sides of competition is a success, and it speaks to the quality of the conference. I’m proud of the effort from the whole team,” head track and field coach David Needs said.

