ANDERSON, S.C.- Carson-Newman men’s and women’s track and field left the SAC championships ranked fourth in the conference.
“For many of our athletes, this day was filled with quality performances, and even personal bests, in what really is the most crucial meet of the year for them. We also had a lot of athletes who had exceptional performances and made a national impression. Placing fourth on both sides of competition is a success, and it speaks to the quality of the conference. I’m proud of the effort from the whole team,” head track and field coach David Needs said.
Makanakaishe Charamba won gold in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash to take home the Men’s Track Athlete of the Meet honors. In the 100, Charamba placed first with a time of 10.28. Devon Moore finished second with a 10.42-second performance. Charamba took home another win in the 200-meter dash with a finals time of 20.44.
“As good as our conference is, it is a real complement to our program to have some of the top sprinters and performances. Makanakaishe was the highest point-scoring track athlete for the men in the entire meet. We are proud of all our sprinters and the great effort they put in this week,” Needs said.
Sade De Sousa competed in the women’s 100-meter dash finals and placed second in 11.71 seconds. Janaya Davis-Gainer finished sixth in the event in 12.20.
In the men’s 400-meter finals, Siphosethu Boya won gold with a time of 46.74. Teammate Ashwin Jood finished fifth in 48.01. Tytiana Wilson placed second in the women’s 400-meter dash in 55.08.
Matthew Blackmon grabbed silver in the men’s 110-meter hurdles finals with a time of 14.33. Kadidja Sangare competed in the women’s 100-meter hurdles and placed third in 14.21.
In the women’s 4x400-meter relay, Wilson, Abbie Zander, Morgan Bailey, and Lauren Tabor placed second with a time of 3:51.93. The men’s 4x400 team placed fifth in 3:19.17. Jood raced with KJ Laribo, Taylor Dupler, and Ethan Blaylock in the event.
The men’s 4x100-meter relay team finished second with a time of 39.87. Charamba, Moore, Boya, and Dawson Jones raced in the event. The women’s 4x100 team consisted of Davis-Gainer, Wilson, De Sousa, and Sangare. The team placed third in 47.10.
Imke Van Gog rounded out the top-10 in the women’s 5,000-meter dash in 18:28.46.
“Today really was a step in the right direction for the program. The coaches were talking earlier about how far the conference has come in jumps, and we had a lot of success as a team during this meet,” Needs said.
During the field events, Shane Connell won gold in the men’s high jump with a 2.02-meter clearance. Oluwafemi Richards finished third with a 1.99-meter mark, and KJ Kemp rounded out the top-five with a 1.96-meter performance. Morgan Stanton placed third in the women’s high jump with a 1.60-meter clearance.
“Not only did we have medalists, but we also had a lot of exceptional performances all around. There were a lot of teachable moments, and I am proud of all of our athletes who found a way to put points on the board,” Needs said.
Brooke Taylor placed seventh in the women’s triple jump. Taylor locked down an 11.38-meter performance in the event. Courtavious Garrett finished fourth on the men’s side of the event with a 15.00-meter mark.
Luke Smith placed fifth in the men’s shot put. Smith secured a 14.57-meter mark. In the women’s shot put, Taylor Steele finished ninth with a 11.68-meter performance.
Ian Salyer finished sixth in the men’s discus throw with a 41.57-meter mark.
“It’s also important to make notice of our Elite 23 winner, Susan Nelson. It says a lot about the women’s team to have so many elite academic athletes. To have Abby Owens win the indoor title and Susan to grab those honors today is a testimony to them and to our program,” Needs said.
Susan Nelson was named the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Wealth Enhancement Group Elite 23 Award winner at the conclusion of the meet.
“All in all, it’s a bittersweet feeling. Today we watched some athletes who have such a big impact on the team and our success that won’t be with us any longer next year. I’m thankful that we have so many outstanding athletes and people on the team. It is a blessing to see their success. Now, we are focused on what comes next so that we can be ready for nationals. This week was a great success, but it isn’t over yet,” Needs said.
Carson-Newman track and field will compete next weekend for the final time before the 2023 NCAA DII Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the end of the month. Stay up to date on cneagles.com.
