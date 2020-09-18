COCKE COUNTY—Active COVID-19 cases have declined once again in Cocke County.
The new active case total stands at 34.
The overall case county for the county climbed slightly over recent days to 724.
More than 670 residents have now recovered from their virus related symptoms.
Over 7,100 citizens have received a COVID-19 test as of Friday, September 18.
Unfortunately, nine individuals have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Cocke County.
Cases across the state increased on Friday by an additional 2,357.
That brings Tennessee’s total COVID-19 count to 180,497.
The number of recoveries increased by 1,474, which brings the state’s total to 163,181.
Deaths across the state increased by 32 on Friday. There have been 2,196 total deaths due to COVID-19.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,467/131
Hamblen: 1,798/66
Greene: 1,037/78
Jefferson County: 1,022/110
The total number of virus cases across the country has increased to more than 6.71 million.
The number of deaths across the country increased by 849 on Friday, which bring U.S. total to more than 198,000.
Globally, cases have surpassed the 30 million mark.
More than 948,000 deaths have been reported worldwide.
