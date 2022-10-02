NASHVILLE - Tennessee Department of Education, in partnership with the Niswonger Foundation, recently highlighted the 2022 AP Access for ALL Annual Impact Report and results of the first year of the program, which is providing free, online advanced placement courses for Tennessee high school students. More than 1,800 students signed up for classes this fall, an increase of more than 600 students from the 2021-22 school year.

AP Access for ALL is a grant program created by the Tennessee Department of Education and administered by the Niswonger Foundation. The program provides students across the state with access to 17 different virtual AP courses, eliminating financial barriers and supporting student enrollment in AP coursework not currently offered at their home high school.

