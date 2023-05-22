JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Once again, ETSU senior ace Nathanial Tate has made history.
For the fifth time this season and the seventh time in his career, Tate has been tabbed the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week, announced by the league on Monday.
Since the award began in 1989, Tate is the first player from any Southern Conference school to win the award five times in a single season, while also passing Western Carolina’s Chris Masters (2007-09) for the most career weekly awards in SoCon history with seven.
Additionally, the fifth-year senior sets ETSU’s Conference Player of the Week award records for both a single season and a career. Caleb Moore (2003-05) previously held the career record with four weekly honors from the SoCon, followed by the likes of Rod Walker (1991-92), C.J. Lee (2006-07), Bo Reeder (2009-11), Clinton Freeman (2011-14), Hagen Owenby (2015-17) and former teammate Landon Knack (2019-20) with three apiece from either the SoCon or Atlantic Sun (ASUN).
This season, no other Southern Conference player has won pitcher of the week more than once.
Tate finished his fourth complete game and his second 9.0 inning shutout of the season in a 6-0 win over UNCG last Thursday. Tate allowed just four hits and two walks without giving up a run and striking out six over nine innings. He did not allow a Spartan runner past second base all game and retired the final seven batters to win it.
In each of his last four conference starts against The Citadel, Western Carolina, VMI and UNCG, Tate has thrown 35.0 innings with just five runs allowed — three earned — and 40 strikeouts to average 10 per outing.
In that four-series span of conference starts, Tate has won one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week honors twice following a complete game shutout of The Citadel and a complete game victory against VMI.
Tate and the Bucs will head into the 2023 SoCon Baseball Championship Presented by Holston Gases as the No. 4 seed and will face the winner of No. 5 VMI and No. 8 The Citadel on Thursday, May 25 at 3 p.m.
