Ronnie David Coggins, age 51 of Cosby, passed away on May 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father Creed Coggins, sister Debbie Moore, brother Ferman Coggins, nephew K.C. Moore, niece Sheena Coggins.
He is survived by his mother Vinita Coggins of Hartford, son Ryder Coggins of Hartford , mother of his son Donna Vetrano, daughters Kaelyn Coggins of Cosby, Jerrika Wheeler of Maryville, and his grandson Sterling, brothers Richard (Lisa) Coggins of Hartford, Steve (Amanda) Coggins of Hartford, sisters Angie (Marty) Pack of Hartford, nephews Eric Coggins, Blake Pack, Josh Shek, nieces Amy Moore and Kinley Coggins.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Jerry Raines and Danny Green officiated.
Burial was held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 in the Black Cemetery.
Family received friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral services.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by manes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.