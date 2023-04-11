Bucs 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Following a lengthy weather delay, it was worth the wait for the Buccaneers.

Nathaniel Tate (Manchester, Tenn.) pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and Cameron Sisneros (Littleton, Colo.) came through with the walk-off single as ETSU baseball split a doubleheader with Wofford following a 2-1 win in the nightcap on Saturday from Thomas Stadium. In game one, the Terriers held on for an 8-5 victory.

