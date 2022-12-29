NEWPORT — James Groat moved to Tennessee when he was only 23 years old.
He met his wife, April, who is from Grassy Fork, shortly after coming from Newport, Kentucky. Together, they had three daughters, Brianna, Leia and Ripley. And Groat, now 46, has made a life in the second Newport in which he has lived.
But his starting point certainly contributed to his current lifestyle.
“I was surrounded by sports,” Groat said of his upbringing.
And: “If I was in Newport, Kentucky, I’d still be dedicated to kids.”
In his 23 years in Newport, Tennessee, Groat has managed to weave those aspects together into quite a jam-packed career.
He’s the former head coach for Cosby High School soccer. He’s the current head coach for the Grassy Fork Elementary girls varsity and JV basketball teams. He’s also the head coach for the fifth and sixth grade AAU Stunners. And he’s the middle school United soccer coach for the team of girls from Cocke County and Cosby.
Oh, and a couple newer additions to his itinerary: as of this fall, Groat is now the athletics coordinator for the Cocke County Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the new boys’ soccer coach for Cocke County High School.
In each occupation, Groat insists he is “100% in.”
“I want the kids at the rec department to know that I’m 100% in for the whole county,” said Groat. “Cosby and Cocke County, any sport they play.”
He’s the same way with coaching, reiterating that he’s a “tough coach.”
“It starts in the offseason,” said Groat, who met with almost 30 potential players after being hired at CCHS. “But they seemed really excited. A lot of good kids there.”
Still, Groat admitted he was especially nervous, too, given all he experienced at Cosby — a school he said he “loves with everything.”
How could he not?
After all, it was Cosby that gave Groat his first head coaching job.
And it was Cosby where Groat formed so much warmth and appreciation, that one gut-wrenching circumstance almost tore him from his coaching career forever.
How 2020 changed him
Over the years, Kevin Hall has held several roles at Cosby High School.
At one point, one of those roles included coaching boys’ soccer — which is how he and then-girls’ coach Michelle Lane came into contact with James Groat.
Hall and Lane brought Groat into their fold, welcoming him onto teams with loads of potential.
In 2019, Groat served as an assistant for the Cosby girls on a “fun ride” that led to the team’s first-ever Region title and state Final Four appearance.
That role included a special time for Groat and Leia, who was a three-sport star at Cosby.
A year later, though, with the boys’ team? Things looked far different.
The Eagles started off 2-0 in 2020, as wins over Greenback and Grainger had Hall’s team dreaming of a lot more that could be accomplished.
But when Groat and Hall stepped on the bus after that Grainger win, they were immediately greeted with the news that everyone faced that spring: the season's cancelation due to COVID-19.
Looking back, Groat recalls all too vividly one moment from that sequence.
After Cosby’s players received word of the news, Eduardo Gonzalez walked up the aisle to Groat’s seat.
Only then did Gonzalez look Groat in the eyes, his head finding his coach’s shoulder as he began to speak: “Coach, please don’t let them take our season.”
Groat admitted that he felt an “emptiness” after that, as the loss of what could have been stings him every time he stops to consider it.
“G-P and Alcoa go to state every year,” he recalled through text. “We would have given them hell. Maybe we might have gotten one.
“We’ll never know, and that’s what kills us the most.”
Eventually, that emptiness twisted and rusted into bitterness.
And, after one more fall with the Cosby girls’ team, those frustration-riddled feelings remained hardened to the point that he never thought he would coach again.
“I left boys soccer bitter and heartbroken,” said Groat, whose feelings were so paramount that they kept him from coaching one more season with boys whose careers he wanted to see through to the end — boys who Groat said were “shocked” at his decision.
“It was super tough. Some kids didn’t come back that season because of Covid,” Groat explained. “The main core stayed, but it just wasn’t the same.“
“Covid ruined so many lives,” he summarized, “and so many awesome people have been taken from the world too soon.”
Still, Groat’s life has not been one of the ones taken.
So he kept coaching, leading the Grassy Fork rec league team and an AYSO team nicknamed “Cobra Kai.”
“Those girls,” said Groat, “kept me going.”
From there, Groat fell in love with his craft again — and the opportunities began to grow.
Behind the leadership of Cocke County Parks and Recreation coordinator Scottie Thornton — who would later hire Groat for his new role — Groat helped establish a middle school soccer program that is centered more on talent than fundamentals.
He also began coaching elementary and travel basketball, leading the Grassy Fork team and the AAU Stunners.
Then, Thornton hired Groat as the athletic coordinator for the county parks and rec department, a job he dove into as feverishly as he has coaching.
“It’s all for the kids,” said Groat. “It’s all about giving kids opportunities. Every sport is important, so we’re building on that.”
They have also established a volleyball program, which has not been done before, and he has continued developing the middle school soccer program.
The department has even repainted its gym.
“We just love kids getting opportunities,” summarized Groat. “To me, being part of that is awesome.”
A week into his new position, though, Groat was approached about another new opportunity.
Trading Cosby Blue for Cocke County Red
Former Cocke County boys’ soccer coach Mitzy Hall stepped aside to pursue other opportunities, and the school’s administration wanted to know if Groat would be interested.
Immediately, his interest was piqued. But he still isn’t quite sure why.
“Why now? I’m not sure,” Groat admitted.
Except then, he seemed to inadvertently reveal the reasoning: “I met the young men from Cocke County boys’ soccer, and I see a lot of the 2020 Cosby boys in them. It’s like a second chance.”
Now, Groat is ready to move forward with clear expectations for his new team — the same expectations he held at Cosby: compete, play the right way, and win with humility and lose with grace.
“Every team I’ve ever been part of has what I said,” said Groat. “You win humbly, you lose with grace, and you respect your opponents. That’s what I’m going to continue to do.”
Still, donning a black and red Cocke County hat does not mean he will forget the love he has for Cosby.
Far from it, in fact.
In his initial interview, Groat mentioned that his daughter Ripley will likely attend school at Cosby, just the way her sister Leia did.
Altogether, though, Groat is thankful for the opportunities he’s received at both schools — with several people who have helped along his journey.
“Kevin Hall has been a big part of where I am today,” he said. “A.C. Willis, Dr Vick and Scottie Thornton have been awesome to me.
“So many awesome people like Tim Moss, Tinker (William Clark), Ben Clevenger, Macy Layman, and Stacey Larue are the reason I am where I am today. But the kids keep me going.”
He also added a sports addendum, saying that “wherever soccer is, that’s where (I’ll) be.”
How familiar.
Just like Groat’s journey from Newport to Newport, the combination of sports and kids has not just guided Groat into his role with the county.
It’s also brought him back to coaching — a role he once considered leaving, but one he now appears tethered to forevermore.
