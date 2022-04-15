Psychometrician Dr. Robert Sternberg has long studied standardized tests, and concluded they don’t provide much useful information on whether students are learning to think critically and creatively, enabling them to succeed in college, careers, and life in general.
“The way we test students on typical standardized tests has little or nothing to do with the way real-world problems present themselves. We’re leaving this awful world for our kids and grandkids, where the temperatures are going up, the illnesses are spreading, the hurricanes are getting worse, and the ice caps are disappearing. And we’re worried about multiple-choice tests on trivial information,” said Sternberg.
The costs and time associated with assessments, delayed results, and failure of tests to improve academic outcomes leaves one to wonder if they are worth the effort.
State assessments are incredibly antiquated. They haven’t changed much over the last hundred years. The solution isn’t to eliminate assessments, but to redesign them to be more effective.
Over the past two years—when almost all standardized tests were suspended—periodic assessments provided some data to understand what kids learned, or didn’t. We need to understand better what students actually know, or didn’t learn, throughout the year.
Formative assessments [periodic tests] can be very helpful. Periodic check-ins can give states and educators a better understanding of what support students need academically and otherwise, especially after pandemic disruptions.
We need less reliance on the end-of-year test and more on a comprehensive assessment system throughout the year that provides better information so school leaders can make decisions on a more day-to-day basis to inform teaching and learning.
Well-designed tests do one of three things: “predict student performance, inform instruction, or evaluate learning aligned to the state’s academic standards.
The tests students take now are just not very good. It’s not necessarily the testing format or how often we give it. These tests are asking very low-level questions instead of types of questions that might engage in deeper cognitive thinking.
How about a test to measure whether kids are learning how to approach real-world problems?
For example, you can find any information needed on the Internet. Do you know ways of asserting whether it’s good information or bad information? So, present some scientific conspiracies and ask the students if they believe this claim? Why or why not? What’s the evidence for or against it? The goal should be to see whether students can think critically, creatively, practically, and wisely about real-world content.
Multiple-choice questions (or checking for memorized answers) are not enough.
Real-world problems usually don’t have a single answer,” said Sternberg. “Real-world problems aren’t multiple choice. They take a long time to solve. They change as you solve them.”
There’s a need for kids to look at the real problems they face in today’s society—climate change, pandemics, misinformation, propaganda—and develop test questions that ask them to think critically about these issues. It’s a skill that kids need to learn… and use.
The word most closely associated with the opposite of critical thinking is “bias.” Bias indicates that someone has already made up their mind about a topic or idea and is unwilling to accept—or even consider—another interpretation. It also indicates that a person responded through the lenses of emotion or feeling, not facts, when making a judgment or decision.
It would do adults well to have a heaping dose of critical thinking, too.
