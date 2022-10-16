Exercise

Physical activity has long been known to increase a person’s chances of living healthy well past retirement. The benefits of physical activity are numerous and include everything from a lower risk for overweight and obesity to improved mental health. Physical activity also has been linked to a lower risk for various diseases, including an assortment of cancers.

The National Cancer Institute notes that the evidence linking physical activity to lower cancer risk comes from observational studies. Observational studies are a type of study in which individuals are observed or certain outcomes are measured. In observational studies examining physical activity, participants will report on their levels of physical activity and are then followed for years. During these studies, no attempt, such as treatment, is made to affect the outcome. The NCI notes that observational studies cannot prove a causal relationship, though they still are invaluable to cancer researchers. Such studies also illustrate the important role that physical activity can play in preventing various types of cancer.

