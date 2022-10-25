NEWPORT — Newport Utilities staff do not expect to see a major change in the fuel cost adjustment in the near future, so it will continue to impact bills, according to information shared at the monthly board of directors meeting on Tuesday.
Vice-President of Finance and Accounting Joni Daniel showed the board a comparison of three months with the FCA applied. The rates are based on the average home that uses 1,100 kilowatt hours per month.
If a bill was $137.54 during November 2021, that same bill would have been $149.17 during October 2022, and then $146.43 during November 2022.
“Everything is staying constant, except for that fuel cost adjustment,” Daniel said. “It is still adding to the costs.”
A Cocke County resident, James Eargle, addressed the board with concerns about the utility’s phone notifications system. He said that he had experienced two water quality issues that led to him having to spend extra money to replace dirty water filters that, otherwise, he would not have had to replace at that time. He said replacing those filters was $60 each time.
One one occasion, March 2, a 240-foot water main was extended leading to dirty water in his water lines. He said two employees took his water hose out into the woods to flush the water and disconnected his water meter, so he would not be billed for that water. He said it took all night for the flush. He said he did appreciate the efforts of those two employees, but he did not like having to replace all his water filters prematurely.
Eargle said that on June 6, NU flushed a six-inch cast iron main on Rocky Ridge Road, which caused the dirty water to get into his water main off Laurel Ridge Road. He said it took 12 hours for the lines to flush that time, and during that time, he could not use his water.
“I understand that there is a phone notification system in place, and I am aware that things do happen without warning, but in both these instances, I could have been notified in advance,” Eargle told the board.
He said there were also two planned power outages, one in late summer and one in early fall, that were around 30 minutes each. He said the phone notification system could have been used to warn residents of the outage, so they could plan accordingly.
Eargle explained he suffers from sleep apnea and insomnia, and he has to use a CPAP machine. He said when the power is shut off to the machine, he usually wakes up because he cannot breathe.
“Consider using the notification systems. I do understand a power outage can be unplanned, but if you are having a planned utility outage, let the public know,” he said.
Board member Dianne Stokely asked if the notification would have been beneficial in such situations.
Eagle said if he had been aware of the water situation, he would have turned off his water to avoid contamination and to avoid replacing the filters. He said usually, the filters are replaced only every six months.
“I can’t breathe when my CPAP goes off, so if I had received an alert I could have woken up before the power outage, so I wouldn’t have been using the machine,” he said.
Vice President of Operations and Technology Chris Calhoun explained the joint use inventory and attachment audit process. He explained the contractor would physically visit each utility pole and check the pole, the outdoor lighting, and any joint use attachments. He said a neutral party must be chosen in agreement with AT&T.
His report indicated there are 42,023 total poles in the county with 40,088 belonging to NU and 1,856 belonging to AT&T. When another utility, such as Spectrum, Charter, or AT&T uses a utility pole owned by NU, they do pay a fee. The same goes for NU if they use an AT&T pole for internet connections.
He said a request for proposal was issued, and three bids had come in to take care of the audit.
Davey Resource Group, Spartan Utilities Services, and Osmose Utilities Services. The lowest bid was from Osmose Utilities Services at $6.95 per joint use attachment (pole) unit, $1 per lighting fixture, and $5.97 per equipment inventory. He said that total would be around $300,000, which was more than what had been allocated.
He said this audit takes place every five years. Upon a motion by board member Mike Hannon, which received a second from Stokely, the board agreed to award the project to Osmose Utilities Services.
Calhoun reported work would get underway next week for the downtown Wi-Fi project. He said the electrical and broadband departments will work together to roll out the free Wi-Fi hotspots from downtown, and the connection should be available from Walgreens at the Broadway and Cosby Highway intersection to Food City East. He said the project is expected to be complete by mid-November.
Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III, told the board he had gotten calls from the offices of U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger on behalf of a Carson Springs resident, Thomas Marshall, who was wanting access to broadband services from NU.
He said Marshall had reported seven or eight fellow residents in the subdivision where he lives also want internet access. Calhoun explained the terrain of the area, and the cost of building out to reach the area where the residents live, has made expansion into that neighborhood cost prohibitive at this time.
There was discussion that additional funding, such as grants, may be available to help with the internet expansion into additional areas. Calhoun pointed out that grants and funding are very specific about the areas in which they must be used.
The November board meeting will be held on Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. because of Thanksgiving week. There will not be a December meeting.
