Defense 1

Olivier Nkamhoua (left) and Santiago Vescovi (right) are two key members of Tennessee's defense, which has remained the best in the country. The Vols proved that again on Thursday night when they took down No. 1 Alabama in Knoxville. 

 UTSports.com

Inside the Tennessee basketball office suite sit four trophies that were brought home from The Bahamas in November.

Only one of them – the Battle 4 Atlantis championship trophy – is technically property of the program.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.