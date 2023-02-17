Inside the Tennessee basketball office suite sit four trophies that were brought home from The Bahamas in November.
Only one of them – the Battle 4 Atlantis championship trophy – is technically property of the program.
The other three are Santiago Vescovi and Julian Phillips' All-Tournament Team awards, along with Vescovi's Tournament MVP trophy. Individual accolades are not something this group relishes, so there the awards sit in the "team" trophy case, not in the players' dorm rooms or apartments.
The Vols (20-6, 9-4 SEC) have been a top-10 team in the country for 11 consecutive weeks, and their success is driven by a defense that is producing historic numbers. They lead the country in opponent 3-point percentage and defensive efficiency while ranking among the national leaders in opponent field-goal percentage (second) and scoring defense (third).
The numbers go on and on, and they seem to only improve as the season progresses. But what makes this team special on the defensive end doesn't always show up in a box score. What makes them the best defense in the country is their experience, versatility and commitment to the team-centric values that coach Rick Barnes and his staff have instilled.
A major component in the Vols' defensive dominance actually starts on the other end of the court. Their 37.7 percent offensive rebound rate ranks fourth in the country and plays an important role in allowing them to get their defense set.
When the defense is set, as it usually is, a staple of Barnes' defensive scheme is persistent ball pressure, often as far away as half court.
"As talented as each defender is at their own position, the synergy that they play with collectively is what makes the product even better than the sum of its parts. While an offense might rely on its best talent to do the heavy lifting, defense requires all five guys pulling in the same direction.
But it also requires each player to be at his best, as a chain is only as strong as its weakest link.
For Tennessee, that chain is more of a deadbolt lock. The defensive synergy is much easier achieved with maximum commitment, and that commitment is easily apparent when everyone is playing with the same mentality: "It's not about me."
From the walls of the film room to the wristbands worn by players and staff, you can't interact with Tennessee basketball without being reminded of that slogan.
In a sport where offenses are becoming increasingly efficient, what the Tennessee Volunteers have been able to do on the defensive end should not go overlooked.
Their historic production is a direct byproduct of their buy-in to the program and its principles from their first days on campus. While the climb will become steeper as the regular season winds to a close, the Vols have proven that their effort and intensity will not waver.
"We require hard things from our guys," associate head coach Justin Gainey said. "What's made our defense good is they don't run from hard. They stare it in the face."
