From Oct. 17-21
Bertie Gordon, Personal Representative, Lisa McGaha, Personal Representative, Estate Of Selma McGaha, Bertie Gordon, and Lisa McGaha to Iuliia Igorevna Carpenter and husband, Joshua Jefferies Carpenter, 6th District, $130,000.
Lucas S. Valentine and wife, Melissa Y. Valentine to Stephanie Amanda Sacchinelli, 5th District, $435,000.
Newport Commons LLC to K and K Custom Homes LLC, 6th District, $37,500.
Secretary of Housing and Urban and De to Charles D. Rhodes and wife, Debra K. Rhodes, 6th District, $76,100.
George Edward Jennings, Co Executor E, Johnny Paul Jennings, Co Executor, and Estate Of Zola Mae Jennings to Christopher Lee Schultz, et al, and Joy Ann Schultz and Joseph Robert Schultz, 2nd District, $79,900.
Michael E. Sikorski and wife, Rosa M. Sikorski to James Hollingsworth and wife, Danielle Hollingsworth, 10th District, $54,000.
Christina K. Wallen to Sidney Mason, 6th District, $40,000.
Jefferson Nathaniel Ball, et al, and Jeffery Nathaniel Ball, Jefferson Ball, and Susan Anita Ball Pack to KK Properties I LLC, 6th District, $150,000.
Fred Ball to Ricky Sutton, 5th District, $2,000.
David Behney to Ricky Sutton, 5th District, $7,250.
Linda Jordan to AC Enterprises LLC, 2nd District, $340,000.
Virginia Diane Cogdill to Tanner M. Smeltzer, et al, and Karen Wilson, 3rd District, $165,000.
Samuel Crum to KK Properties I LLC, 6th District, $105,000.
Darrell Burchfield to Ada Conard, et al, and Donald Conard, 1st District, $1,000.
Commercial Bank Inc. to KK Properties I LLC, 6th District, $67,500.
Timothy S. Sass and wife, Elizabeth P. Sass to Roy Edward Williams and wife, Morgan Williams, 8th District, $247,000.
Teresa Tucker Blackman to Jeff Ball, 6th District, $12,900.
Darrell Bradley and wife, Lynn Bradley, to Gerald E. Krontz and wife, Cherylanne Krontz, 9th District, $45,000.
Kevin H. Fine and wife, Pamela Sue Fine, to Richard Lizzari and wife, Rosemary G. Lizzari, 4th District, $343,000.
Ernesto Morales to Pedro A. Sanchez and wife, Nina Ramirez, 6th District, $18,000.
Eric Shannon Hurley, et al, and Amanda S. Hurley to Henry Richards, 7th District, $50,000.
Joey Bradshaw and wife, Amy Michelle Bradshaw to Rodney A. Myers, 6th District, $259,900.
Melanie Hoang, et al, and Donald V. Rowland to Alfreda Faye Gregg, 5th District, $200,000.
Edward L. Lock and wife, Shirley L. Lock to Jon H. R. Willard, 6th District, $315,000.
Diedrich Dierks to Tommy Strange, 1st District, $75,000.
Steven Mark Fox, et al, and Angel R. Fox to Barbara S. Brock, 6th District, $175,000.
David Anderson and wife, Carey Anderson to Brian Woods and wife, Paula Woods, 4th District, $198,000.
Donald Paul Valentine to Renee Gibson, et al, and Roxanne Lord and Rochelle Caslavka, 5th District, $135,000.
Karen M. Graves to Stephanie Nicole Wynne, 3rd District, $19,000.
Mark Dubois and wife, Julie Dubois to Jody L. Curtice, 5th District, $32,500.
William McCoig Jr., et al, and Linda Ballard to Judd A. Summers and wife, Brittany K. Summers, 4th District, $60,000.
