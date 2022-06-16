Turtle Lasagna Dessert
Lori Runions
Ingredients:
Crust:
1 family-sized package of Oreos
1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted
Filling:
2 8 ounce blocks of cream cheese, softened
2 3.4 ounce packages instant vanilla pudding
2 & ½ cups whole milk
½ cup prepared caramel sauce
Topping:
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For Assembly:
1 cup prepared caramel sauce
1 cup hot fudge sauce
1 cup chopped pecans
15 Turtle candies, optional
Instructions:
Place the Oreos into a food processor, pulse until crumbs are formed. Take out 1 and ½ cups of the cookie crumbs and set aside. Toss the rest of the cookie crumbs with the melted butter, press into the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish, no need to grease.
In a body of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, whip the cream cheese until completely smooth on medium-low speed. Add in the pudding and mix until smooth. Add in the milk a little at a time on low speed until thoroughly mixed. If you add all the milk at once there will be lumps. Add in the caramel and mix it in well. Pour this on top of the cookie crumbs.
Sprinkle the remaining cookie crumbs on top. Drizzle half of the caramel sauce and half of the hot fudge sauce for assembly on top. Sprinkle half of the chopped pecans on top.
Place the heavy cream into a large bowl along with the powdered sugar and vanilla. Whip on medium-low speed with a hand mixer or in the stand mixer until soft peaks form. Spread this on top of everything. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours to set up; overnight is best.
Before serving, garnish with the remaining caramel, hot fudge sauce, chopped pecans, and Turtle candies.
Notes: To get a clean cut, freeze overnight then cut and serve.
Jalapeno Popper Corn Salad
Lori Runions
Ingredients:
2 Jalapeno peppers
4 cups corn kernels, cooked and cooled
1 cup sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
2 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
½ cup cooked, chopped bacon
Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions:
Chop Jalapenos, discarding membranes and seeds.
Combine Jalapenos with remaining ingredients.
Chill for 2 hours before serving.
Notes: Top corn salad with additional cooked bacon when serving. Can make in advance and refrigerate up to 4 days. Can substitute Monterey jack cheese for pepper jack cheese to reduce the heat. Can serve as a side dish or as a dip with Frito corn chips.
Ham and Cheese Hawaiian Roll Sliders
Lori Runions
Ingredients:
1 pack Hawaiian rolls
12 slices deli ham
6 slices Swiss cheese
Glaze:
1 stick butter
1 tablespoon onion flakes
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon mustard
Instructions:
Slice rolls in half.
Layer each roll with a ham slice and half a slice of cheese.
Place rolls in lightly-greased casserole dish.
Melt a stick of butter. Combine all ingredients for glaze. Spoon over every roll.
Loosely cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 15-18 minutes.
Strawberry Gooey Butter Cookies
Sophia Runions
1 8 ounce package cream cheese (room temperature)
1 stick butter (room temperature)
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 box moist Duncan Hines Strawberry Cake Mix
Powdered sugar
Cream butter and cream cheese in a mixing bowl until smooth. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Lastly, beat in the cake mix. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Roll chilled batter into small balls and then into the powdered sugar. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet, 2 inches apart, and bake for 12 minutes.
Makes about 36 cookies.
Fresh Strawberry Cake
Carolyn Lillard
Cake:
Combine in mixer and mix until smooth:
1 box of Duncan Hines Classic White Cake Mix
½ cup oil
¾ cup fresh strawberries, chopped and sweetened
2 large eggs, (room temperature)
1 3-ounce box strawberry Jello
½ cup water
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
Pour into 2 9-inch cake pans lined with parchment paper or greased and floured. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until done when tested with toothpick.
Icing:
4 cups powdered sugar
1 stick margarine (room temperature)
1 teaspoon vanilla
¼ cup chopped strawberries, or may need more
Mix until icing is of spreading consistency.
Homemade Peach Ice Cream
Carolyn Lillard
6 large eggs
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 ½ cups of sugar
2 to 3 cups of sliced, fresh peaches
2 quarts of milk or enough to reach the fill line on your freezer
In a blender, combine the eggs, condensed milk, sugar, and peaches. Pulse until smooth and pour into container of an ice cream freezer. Add enough milk to reach the fill line on the freezer. Freeze according to freezer directions.
Dreamsicle Pie
Carolyn Lillard
2 graham cracker pie crusts
2 8-ounce cartons of Cool Whip
1 16-ounce carton sour cream
1 can Eagle Brand condensed milk
1 cup of Tang
Mix together the Cool Whip and sour cream. Mix Eagle Brand condensed milk and Tang together and fold into Cool Whip mixture. Pour into crusts and freeze.
Chocolate Cobbler
Kim Suggs
6 tablespoons butter
1 cup self-rising flour
1 ¾ cups sugar, divided
1 ½ tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder plus additional ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
½ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 ½ cups boiling water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in 8 x 8 inch baking dish in oven while it preheats. In medium bowl, stir together flour, ¾ cup sugar, and 1 ½ tablespoons cocoa powder. Spoon this batter over the melted butter in baking dish. In a separate bowl, mix remaining 1 cup sugar and ¼ cup cocoa powder. Sprinkle over batter; do not stir. Slowly pour boiling water over top. Bake 30 minutes, until set. Cool slightly and serve with ice cream.
Caramel Freezer Pie
Kim Suggs
2 9-inch pie crusts
1 8-ounce package cream cheese (room temperature)
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 8-ounce cartons Cool Whip
½ stick margarine
1 cup coconut
1 cup pecans, chopped
1 bottle caramel ice cream topping
Thaw and prick bottom of pie crusts before browning them at 350 degrees until light brown. Let crusts cool. In medium mixing bowl, mix cream cheese and condensed milk well. Add Cool Whip, mixing well.
Mix coconut and pecans and brown in large skillet after melting the margarine. Let cool.
Put layer of cream cheese mixture in both pie shells. Then layer with pecan and coconut mixture. Add caramel topping and put remaining cream cheese mixture on top, with another layer of pecans and coconut, and caramel. Freeze.
Peach Dumplings
Kim Suggs
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon butter
2 cups hot water
2 to 3 cups fresh sliced peaches
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar
½ cup milk, more or less if needed
Cinnamon-sugar (optional)
In medium saucepan on medium heat, combine 1 cup sugar, butter, and hot water. Add the peaches and bring to a boil. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and 1 tablespoon sugar. Stir in enough milk to form a stiff batter. Drop batter by spoonfuls onto the boiling fruit. Cover and cook about 20 minutes. Spoon into bowl and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture or vanilla ice cream.
Banana Split Cake
Julie Souder
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
5 tablespoons melted margarine
2 cups powdered sugar
1 stick margarine (room temperature)
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Sliced bananas
Crushed pineapple, well drained
Cool Whip
Maraschino cherries, chopped
½ cup chopped pecans
Mix graham cracker crumbs and 5 tablespoons melted margarine. Line bottom of pan with mixture. Combine powdered sugar, 1 stick of margarine, 2 eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat together for 10 minutes. Pour over crust. Place sliced bananas and drained pineapple over filling. Make sure pineapple is drained to avoid mixture being soupy. Top with Cool Whip. Sprinkle on top maraschino cherries and chopped pecans. Refrigerate.
Fruit Dessert Pizza
Julie Souder
1 roll of sugar cookie dough
1 – 8-ounce cream cheese
½ cup sugar
Small amount of milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 can fruit cocktail, drained
1 can pineapple tidbits, drained
2 bananas, sliced
2 cups fresh strawberries
1 bag of strawberry glaze
Blueberries (optional)
Kiwi (optional)
Slice cookies thin and bake on pizza pan. Do not push cookies together to make one big pizza. Bake cookies separated individually. This makes for great individual servings for summer. Bake until done, but not brown, and cool. Cookies should be soft. Mix 8 ounce cream cheese, ½ cup sugar, small amount of milk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Spread over cookies. Mix all fruit with strawberry glaze. Place on top of cream cheese. Refrigerate.
*Fruit can be limited to strawberries and blueberries to make a red, white and blue summer dessert for July 4th!
Veg-All Casserole
Julie Souder
2 10-ounce cans Veg-All
1 8-ounce can of cream of chicken soup
½ cup of chopped onion
½ cup of chopped celery
½ cup of mayonnaise
½ stick of melted margarine for sauteing
½ stick of melted margarine for crackers
1 sleeve of Ritz crackers
Saute onion and celery in cup of melted margarine, just until translucent in appearance. Remove from heat.
Combine Veg-All, onions, and celery. Mix the cream of chicken soup and mayonnaise together separately.
Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish. Place vegetable mixture in dish. Top with mixture of soup and mayonnaise, spreading it evenly over the vegetables.
Topping – Crumble the crackers, toss them with the melted margarine. The crackers will absorb the margarine. Sprinkle on top of the casserole.
Bake at 350 about 30 minutes, until cracker topping begins to slightly brown.
Mini Apple Pies
Julie Lillard
Makes 24
8 cups of apples, cut into small bits
12 tablespoons flour (self rising)
1 ½ cups of sugar
4 heaping teaspoons of cinnamon
¼ – ½ teaspoon nutmeg (optional, may also leave out)
4 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into 24 equal parts
2 boxes Pillsbury pie crusts (not frozen)
Mix cut apples with flour, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg – if you use. Make sure to stir thoroughly, coating the apples evenly.
Unroll pie crust and cut circles, using a wide mouth Mason jar lid – works great! Continue to cut until you have 24 circles of crust.
Spray muffin pan with Pam or some sort of nonstick spray. Line each muffin cup of pan with crust. It helps to pinch edge of crust around the edge of tin and then fill the crusts with the apple filling.
Take the 24 equal parts of butter and put on top of each mini pie. Cover as desired with leftover pie crust dough and brush with melted butter.
Bake at 400 degrees for 17-22 minutes. I start checking mine around 13-14 minutes.
Tastes great alone or with vanilla ice cream and caramel syrup!
Salsa Pinwheels
Julie Lillard
1 pack of 10 jumbo burrito tortillas
8 ounce cream cheese
1 cup sour cream
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup salsa (the less chunky the better)
½ package dry Fiesta-style Ranch Dressing Mix
In medium bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, Fiesta Ranch mix, salsa and shredded cheese. Mix until fully blended.
Spread mixture across tortillas. Roll each tortilla up and place on baking sheet.
These cut much better if placed in the freezer for about 10 minutes before cutting or place in the fridge for 30-40 minutes before cutting.
Slice about ¾ inch thick and enjoy! These are also great to make a day ahead of time! Enjoy!
Baked Cheesy Ranch Potatoes
Julie Lillard
3-4 pounds baby red potatoes
½ – 1 cup ranch dressing
Garlic salt to taste
2 cups finely shredded Mexican cheese blend
Optional – Chives, green onions, or parsley to garnish
Cut potatoes into 1” to 1 ½” pieces.
Fill 5-quart pot half full with salted warm water. Add potatoes, bring to a boil and cook at low boil for 8-12 minutes. Boil until nearly done, should be fairly easy to pierce with fork.
Drain well.
Drizzle ½ cup ranch dressing directly into pot with drained potatoes and gently toss until coated evenly.
Transfer potatoes into greased casserole dish.
Sprinkle with garlic salt to your taste.
Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
Remove from oven and set oven to broil.
Sprinkle with shredded Mexican cheese. I like to lift some potatoes throughout and put cheese under top layer.
Return to oven and broil for 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted.
Add more garlic salt if needed.
Serve warm and enjoy! Great for summer side dish!
Chicken Casserole
Megan Clevenger
1 pkg. Pepperidge Farm cornbread dressing (Herb)
1 stick margarine
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup sour cream
1 can cream of chicken soup, undiluted
4 chicken breasts, stewed and chopped
Melt margarine. Mix with cornbread dressing. Place ½ of this mixture in bottom of a 9x13 pan. Spread evenly. Place chopped chicken over dressing. Mix sour cream and soup and spread over chicken. Spread remaining dressing on top. Pour hot chicken broth over all.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Peach Cobbler
Megan Clevenger
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups self-rising flour
1 stick butter
½ cup water
2 cups sugar, divided
4 cups peaches, peeled and sliced
1 cup milk
Ground cinnamon, optional
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine peaches, 1 cup sugar, and water in a saucepan and mix well. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Next, put the butter in a 3-quart baking dish and place in oven to melt. Mix remaining 1 cup sugar, flour, and milk slowly to prevent clumping. Pour mixture over melted butter in baking dish. Do not stir. Next spoon fruit on top, gently pouring in syrup. Sprinkle top with cinnamon. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the doneness and browning. Serve with ice cream.
M and M Seafood Dip
Megan Clevenger
Ingredients:
6 ounces crab meat
½ pound freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
½ can cream of shrimp soup
2 stalks diced celery
1 medium diced onion
1 medium diced green bell pepperidge
2 tablespoons butter
6 ounces fresh or canned, drained shrimp
½ teaspoon pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the bell pepper, onion, and celery, and saute for 2 minutes. In a bowl, combine the soup, mayonnaise, Parmesan, crabmeat, shrimp, and pepper. Stir the sauteed vegetables into the seafood mixture and spoon this mixture into a lightly greased 8x11 inch casserole dish. Bake for 30 minutes. Serve with crackers.
Zesty Cucumber Salad
Maddy Clevenger
3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon sugar
3 peeled and thinly sliced cucumbers
1 (10-oz.) container sliced in half grape tomatoes
½ medium very thinly sliced into half moon Vidalia onion
2 tablespoons chopped dill
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
Chill and serve.
Over The Top Blueberry Bread Pudding
Maddy Clevenger
3 large eggs
4 cups heavy whipping cream
2 cups sugar
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1 pkg. (10 to 12 oz.) white baking chips
¾ loaf French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine eggs, cream, sugar and vanilla. Stir in blueberries and baking chips. Stir in bread cubes; let stand until bread is softened, about 15 minutes.
Transfer to a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Bake, uncovered, for 50 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Maddy's Monkey Bread
Maddy Clevenger
½ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 box butterscotch pudding mix (not instant)
Rhodes frozen rolls
1 stick melted butter
Cooking spray
Chopped pecans
Mix brown sugar, cinnamon and pudding. Spray Bundt pan with cooking spray.
Sprinkle nuts in bottom of pan. Place 20 frozen rolls on top of nuts. Sprinkle mixture on top of rolls. Pour melted butter on top of mixture. Let sit overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Let cool. Turn upside down on a plate.
Summer Salad
Diana Samples
Romaine lettuce – 1 use a three pack
1 apple chopped – I use Gala or Fuji
1 crisp pear – Asian pear is best if you find it
1 cup of salted cashews
½ cup Craisins or raisins
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Dressing:
½ cup of sugar – I use Splenda
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon of grated onion
1/3 cup of fresh lemon juice
2/3 cup of oil – I use half olive oil and half vegetable oil
Blend together with an immersion blender until smooth. Pour over salad mix and top with shredded cheese.
Assemble salad right before serving so fruit stays fresh and the lettuce stays firm. This salad does not hold over well since the dressing is poured over it.
Merry Me Chicken
Diana Samples
Ingredients:
1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 stick butter
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup heavy whipping cream
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
½ cup sun-dried tomatoes
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Instructions:
In a large skillet, heat olive oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook for 5 minutes on each side. Remove chicken from pan.
In the same skillet, add garlic, broth, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese.
Whisk the above ingredients together.
Stir in sun-dried tomatoes, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.
Return chicken to skillet.
Put in oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. The last 15 minutes cover skillet with foil.
Di-Di's Nanner Puddin
Diana Samples
Ingredients:
2 bags Pepperidge Farm Chessman Cookies
6 to 7 bananas, sliced
2 cups milk
5 ounce box instant French vanilla pudding
8 ounce block cream cheese, softened
14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
12 ounce container of Cool Whip
Instructions:
Line bottom of 9x13 pan with 1 bag of cookies.
Layer sliced bananas on top.
Blend milk and pudding mix with a whisk for about one minute. (It will thicken)
In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip. Add to pudding mixture, stirring well.
Pour over cookies and bananas.
Top with layer of cookies.
Refrigerate until ready to serve. * Allow at least 4 hours to chill before serving.*
Redneck Caviar
Kara Shelton
Serves 6-8 people
Mix:
3 ears of sweet summer corn that’s has been grilled or boiled and sliced off ears
2 cans of black beans, drained/rinsed
2 cans black eyed peas, drained/rinsed
2 cans Rotel tomatoes
½ white onion diced
1 green pepper diced
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon salt
16 oz zesty Italian dressing
Optional: 1 diced Jalapeño for heat (remove seeds and ribs if desired)
Serve with tortilla chips.
Healthy, delicious, & easy.
My friend’s mom taught me this recipe years ago and it had been a party staple ever since!
