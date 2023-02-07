Morant 1

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. 

 Brandon Dill, AP Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his has been banned from games at FedExForum for a year as a result of a confrontation between his supporters and members of the Indiana Pacers organization a week earlier.

The NBA confirmed that unnamed individuals have been banned from the arena, while adding that its investigation found no evidence that anyone was threatened with a weapon during the incident, which happened after the Grizzlies beat the Pacers on Jan. 29.

