The Tennessee basketball program added another sharpshooting guard to its roster this week, as Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht has signed with the Volunteers.

As a senior this past season, Knecht (pronounced: connect) averaged 20.2 points per game to earn the Big Sky Conference scoring title. The 6-6 guard also averaged a team-best 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Knecht shot 47.9 percent from the field in 2022-23, a top-five clip among Big Sky players in that department. He also connected on 38.1 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, good for third in the Big Sky, while making a league-high 77 triples.

