The hemlock is one of my favorite trees because of its large size and the fact that it usually grows along mountain streams that provide some very picturesque mountain scenery.

Our resident tree is called eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis), but a local name for it is spruce-pine. As mentioned, it likes to grow up in the mountains near streams where the soil is cool and moist. It is a majestic tree, reaching a height of 100 feet when mature, and can have a trunk up to four feet in diameter. They cast such a deep shade that little vegetation grows below them, which creates a clear view of their tall column-like trunks, which feels like you’re in a large church cathedral. I’m often awestruck at the site.

