The Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen met last week with all members present. The board approved two ordinances on the second reading, which included ordinance 2022-18 Budget Amendment for Newport Grammar School and 2022-19, Amending the Personnel Policy for the City of Newport.

City Administrator James Finchum reminded the board that the personnel policy update would allow new employees who had worked under an entity that used the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) to have unbroken service and would eliminate a six-month waiting period.

