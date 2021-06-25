NEWPORT—The Independence Day Celebration hosted by the Cosby Volunteer Fire Department will be held this Saturday, June 26 at the National Guard Armory.
Food will be available starting at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks will start at dark.
Children can enjoy bounce houses until the firework show begins.
All money raised during the event goes to benefit Cosby VFD.
The National Guard Armory is located on Armory Road off Cosby Highway.
