Josh Baxter was one of many Cosby graduates to be clad in gold, recognizing them as students graduating with honors. Baxter was also the recipient of this year's U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
Cosby High School Principal Shawna Murrell provided the Class of 2022 with some parting wisdom as she brought the ceremony to a close. She encouraged the class to travel, explore and seek new challenges in life.
The Cosby High School Class of 2022 descended the stairs of the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center during the school's graduation ceremony held Monday, May 23.
Alexis Ford, Cosby High School Valedictorian, thanked her family for their lifelong support, especially as she pursued academic excellence throughout her four years of high school.
Caden Ford, Class of 2022 Salutatorian, spoke about the lifelong friendships he has made while at Cosby High School.
Harlee Taylor smiles as she accepts her diploma from Manney Moore, Cocke County Director of Schools.
Ethan Shults shakes hands with Manney Moore, Director of Schools, as he receives his diploma during Cosby's graduation ceremony.
Alexis Marshall shares a moment with Manney Moore, Director of Schools, as she receives her diploma.
Madison Jenkins crossed the stage when her name was called to receive her diploma and officially become a graduate of Cosby High School. Presenting the diploma is Manney Moore, Director of Schools.
Cosby High School senior Olivia Hicks moves her tassel to the left side of her mortarboard, officially becoming a graduate of the Class of 2022.
Dominic Cowles extends both of his hands to greet Director of Schools, Manney Moore, and receive his diploma during Cosby's graduation ceremony.
Jayden Black crossed the stage with a thunderous roar of applause as she received her diploma from Manney Moore, Director of Schools.
The Cosby High School Class of 2022 celebrated at the end of the graduation ceremony by tossing their mortarboards high into the air.
